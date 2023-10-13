Starfield: How To Make Money Selling Ships

Starfield offers a vast playspace to explore and interact with, and whilst it’s mostly locked behind loading screens, it still ends up being a wonderfully engrossing experience. Bethesda games have always allowed players to play a more villainous character, and what better way to do that than being a ship-stealing space pirate?

Stealing ships in Starfield is not only an incredibly efficient way to upgrade your power whilst exploring space, but it’s also an OK way to make some quick money. Whilst not the most efficient way to get rich, it is one of the most fun. In this guide, we will walk you through how to steal ships and nab a paycheque.

How To Steal Ships In Starfield

Before you even think about stealing ships, you are going to want to make a moral (and financial) decision – do you want to loot innocents? If yes, then get out there and have a good time. If you want to avoid a soul-crushing Bounty, then we highly recommend hitting up a Bounty Board. Track down the target, and you have yourself a ship ready to twock without having to pay the price of piracy.

Next, you need to be aware of your limitations. Nearly every ship you encounter can be stolen in Starfield, but that doesn’t mean you have the skill to pilot those ships. Ships come in three classes, if you want to pilot the bigger (and better) ships, you need to upgrade your Pilot skill during level-up. The higher this skill, the better your haul.

With all of that out of the way, how do you actually commandeer a ship? All you have to do is disable the ship’s engines, approach, and dock. Once on board, kill all the crew and make your way to the cockpit/bridge. It’s really that simple. To truly claim the ship and make money off of it, you are going to have to do one more thing, however.

How To Sell Ships In Starfield

Head to the nearest settled planet and make your way to the vendor at the dock – the guy whom you can buy parts and ships from. Ask to modify your ship and this will take you to a screen that will ask for a registration fee. Pay the fee (this can be pretty expensive depending on how good the ship in question is), and you are good to go.

Now you can sell the ship to the vendor. Of course, since you paid the registration fee your profit on the ship is reduced by quite a bit, however, you will always make a profit. We don’t advise using this method as your primary way of making money, but as a way to make extra money after a bounty, it’s not bad.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.