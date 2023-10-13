Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Download Size Revealed

Update:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available to preload. Get your game ready for when it officially drops on October 20, 2023.

Original Story…

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is nearly here. October 20, 2023, will be the date that we can dive into this new action-adventure experience. However, this also means that as we get closer to the game’s official launch date, you’ll want to ensure you have enough storage space on your PlayStation 5 console. If you haven’t already done so, check to see if your storage drive is not full or if you have to decide what games you might be willing to lose out on to enjoy this latest AAA PlayStation 5 release.

PlayStation Game Size today took to their X account and revealed that the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game will arrive at 86.268 GB. This is not as massive as other games released into the marketplace, but that is enough storage requirement to ensure your drive can handle the download. While on the subject of downloading, there will be a pre-load date available so you can get this game ready on your storage drive ahead of its release. Players can pre-load their copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on October 13, 2023, if they obtained the game through the PlayStation Store digital marketplace.

That means tomorrow, you can go ahead and begin pre-loading your copy of the game so it’s ready on your console. If you’re unfamiliar with pre-loading, this is when you purchase a game digitally and can then download it onto your console or PC platform. Now, just because you download the game before it’s launched doesn’t mean you can play it. Instead, the game will be locked and unavailable to load until the official release date, in which case, as mentioned earlier, would be October 20, 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to take place after the events of both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Players will go through the game taking control of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they fight off a new threat against New York City. So far, we know that players will be battling against the Venom symbiote and the mercenary Kraven the Hunter. However, you’ll have to play through the game to see just who else might pop up during the campaign.

When Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20, 2023, you can play it exclusively on the PlayStation 5. However, Sony has been releasing their exclusives on PC. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for them as Sony first releases them for their consoles before eventually seeing a launch on the PC.