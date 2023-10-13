Xbox Unveils The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle For This Holiday Season

Update:

If you decide to go for this bundle, you might eventually see some Activision Blizzard titles get added into the mix for the Xbox Game Pass service as we head into the upcoming year.

Original Story…

If you haven’t got into any of the latest-generation platforms, you might be considering purchasing this holiday season. This is when we see new bundles and deals to incentivize you to purchase a new unit or possibly gift it to a loved one. Whatever the case might be for you, these new deals are starting to come out. Today, we’re finding out about a new Xbox Series S bundle that might get you a new console to enjoy and set you up with several video game titles.

Taking to the official Xbox Wire, the Microsoft team unveiled the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for this holiday season. This bundle will include the Xbox Series S, a wireless controller, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The entire bundle will set you back $299.99, which is what the standard Xbox Series S console would set you back right now. Just now, you’re getting the benefit of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With that said, don’t expect the newest Xbox Series S model.

If you recall, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series S 1 TB model earlier this year. Its design is also all-black compared to the all-white standard model that came out initially. The Xbox Series S has been a great option to run with for next-generation gaming without breaking the bank. However, the standard-based model doesn’t feature a massive storage drive internally. So, with this bundle, you’re getting the standard 512 GB model for the Xbox Series S console. But again, if you’re not someone who goes through multiple games at once, this might be more than enough.

Likewise, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can take advantage of cloud gaming to try some titles out before potentially downloading them. Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes packed with incredible games. You not only have all of Microsoft’s first-party game titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport, and Starfield, but a slew of third-party games to enjoy. It’s worth noting that only Microsoft’s first-party games will remain on Xbox Game Pass, so you won’t see the third-party titles stick around forever. With that said, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also brings out EA Play games to enjoy, among special deals and freebies.

According to the Xbox Wire blog post, players can expect the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle to become available across participating retailers this October 31, 2023. Again, the entire bundle will set you back $299.99.