PlayStation Store Kicks Off Their Fall Savings Sale Promo

Listen, we know video games are not cheap. It can be an expensive hobby, especially when you have so many big-name titles launching into the marketplace. Even the more minor games that come out all add up rather quickly. Plus, we can’t forget to mention that this latest generation of console platforms saw the rise of a new standard for AAA releases. We’re paying $69.99 now for a brand-new AAA game release. So, knowing what games to purchase at launch and which to toss on the back burner until a sale comes around is crucial for our bank accounts. Fortunately, there are sales that happen rather regularly.

You can still find great deals if you’re more keen on going through the digital route. In fact, Sony’s PlayStation Store holds deals rather often. They have a new sale promo going on right now that is focused on the fall season. If you’re looking for something new to play and have some funds to spare, check out their sale promotion. It will save you some hard-earned money, and you’ll be able to pick up on some of your backlog titles or find something completely new you might have missed out on.

PlayStation Store Fall Savings Promo Highlight

Hogwarts Legacy $48.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $45.49

Madden NFL 24 $45.49

WWE 2K23 $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Dead Space $41.99

Immortals of Aveum $41.99

Gotham Knights $17.49

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $14.99

Cuphead $13.99

Sifu $19.99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $19.79

Battlefield 2042 $20.99

Borderlands 3 $8.99

Back 4 Blood $11.99

The Outer Worlds: Spacers Choice Edition $39.59

The Quarry $23.09

Alan Wake Remastered $9.89

That is just a small highlight of the games currently being featured right now. There are over 2,000 full games available right now, and even more items if you’re after DLC. Whatever the case might be for you, it’s well worth checking out the sales page for yourself right here. Meanwhile, you will want to take note that this sale event is only going to last until later this month, so you won’t want to take too much time before checking out what is currently being offered. Fortunately, Sony’s PlayStation Store typically has a few sales going on at any given time, so if you don’t quite hit this sale before it wraps up, chances are it will be replaced with another themed sale event.