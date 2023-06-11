Carbon Black Xbox Series S Model Announced

The Xbox Games Showcase had many highlights on the software side of things. Microsoft truly did bring it, and many reactions online have made it clear that gamers are happy with what’s being shown. However, that doesn’t mean that Microsoft and Xbox didn’t need to shell out some hardware news. To that end, they announced a new Xbox Series S model that will appeal to gamers who haven’t gotten the next-gen system yet. The console’s new “Carbon Black” version will cost $350, which is a few dollars more than the standard model. So what does this new version have to offer?

Well, aside from the “Carbon Black” aesthetic, which they really emphasize in the trailer, you’ll get double the memory space in this Xbox Series S. Specifically, you’ll get 1TB of storage, which is quite a bit more. It makes sense why they would upgrade this part of the system. After all, this Series S is the “digital only” version of the console, so it’s perfect for those who don’t mind buying their games from the Xbox Marketplace and thus could use extra storage. After all, AAA titles are getting bulkier with their storage space requirements, and if you’re not a fan of downloading and redownloading games, you’ll want to have a system that can handle it all.

Plus, if nothing else, the new version of the Xbox system gives gamers more options on what to choose from. While Microsoft isn’t highlighting it, the Series X/S isn’t dominating the market like they want. Even with the microchip shortage being solved on all sides, the systems still trail the numbers of Sony’s PS5, and the Nintendo Switch is still doing great despite being out in the world for over six years now.

So having numerous options for gamers to have and buy from is important. You can check out the trailer for the new Series S below:

Aside from the console, Xbox came to play with numerous big reveals across numerous genres. For example, they dropped a big story trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, showing off the new “Dogtown” section of the game and the adventures that V will need to endure so they can survive their new “situation.”

Atlus arguably brought the best stuff as they announced numerous games from fan-favorite franchises and a new one that might interest you.

So when you put this all together, Microsoft has set the bar high for what the upcoming gaming week will offer.