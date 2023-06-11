Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Gets Official Trailer

It’s somewhat ironic when DLC for a game is arguably more important than the main title itself. Why? Because in this case, it’s a question of whether a certain developer, CD Projekt Red, has learned its lessons about what it means to release a hyped title or whether they will repeat past mistakes. We’re speaking, of course, about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. The first true DLC for the 2020 title caused quite a stir amongst gamers and critics when it came out. But now, we have a good look at what the game will be and what the story will revolve around. Hint: you’re dying.

Specifically, there’s a bomb inside of V’s head, and time is running out for them. But just when you think there’s no hope for you, you get a message from a mysterious character named Songbird. They have a way to help you if you help them first.

So what’s the mission? Well, the President has crash landed in a part of Night City known as “Dogtown,” a rather lawless place where the citizens aren’t afraid to try and capture or kill the President for their own means and purposes. Your goal is to find the President and get them out alive.

That means you’ll be working alongside new characters, including a deep sleeper agent known as Reed, played by Idris Elba. Oh, and Johnny Silverhand will be back, too, with Keanu Reeves bringing it as he always does.

The DLC won’t give you as much freedom to roam around based on what we see in the trailer, but it’ll make up for that by bringing out the best in its gameplay, including new threats for you to deal with, like massive robots.

Plus, there’s a question about who you can trust. Is Reed a truly honorable agent? Or has he been turned? What about Songbird? Bad things tend to happen when she’s around. So is that a clue that more things are happening with her than you realize? Plus, can she deliver her promise to keep you alive?

Finally, and most importantly, can CD Projekt Red launch Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty without it being a buggy mess at launch? We brought it up before, but the main game was a disaster at launch, and only last year got players to enjoy it again. If they botch the launch of the DLC, CD Projekt Red will be in trouble.

We’ll find out the answer on September 26th.

You can check out the trailer below: