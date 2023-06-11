Forza Motorsport Gets New Trailer and Release Date

Racing games are still one of the most popular in the gaming market because who doesn’t like to drive fast cars? Exactly. Forza Motorsport is the newest entry in the long-running gaming franchise that has taken many different paths over the years. There’s the more “serious” Forza line, and then there’s the one that takes you to “new horizons,” if you get our drift. But with this new entry, the team is going back to the racing itself and ensuring that everything is as quality as it can be. A new trailer for the game was dropped at the Xbox Games Showcase alongside a release date.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, the game looks gorgeous, and everything you’ll see within the trailer is in-game footage. To that end, the team is working on the graphics, how it feels to race in these cars, and what you need to do to win. For example, if you go into a race and lose because your car isn’t fast enough, you can go to a menu screen and upgrade the car and tune it to fit your needs for the next race.

That kind of work will likely be prominent throughout the game as you can’t simply settle with what you have given that every race will be a challenge.

Another element of the trailer is that Forza Motorsport has a special automobile partner via General Motors. In the game, you’ll get to drive the Cadillac V series R and the Corvette E-Ray. That’s two quality rides that you’ll get to be behind the wheel of, making many people’s dreams come true and no doubt making others jealous.

As for the release date, the game will release on October 10th. So you won’t have to wait too long to play it. Plus, once you start, you likely won’t stop for a while as you’ll have that “racing itch.”

The developer behind the game, Turn 10 Studios, has already admitted that they’re doing what they can to ensure that everyone who wants to play the game will be able to. That includes those who have visual disabilities. While it’s not shown in the trailer, the game will augment itself to suit your visual needs and allow you to drive the vehicles.

Between that and the other upgrades to the title, you can see why so many are interested in the game.

You can check out the trailer below: