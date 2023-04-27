Forza Motorsport Unveils Blind Driving Assist Accessibility Features

Every driving fan has been eagerly awaiting the release of Turn 10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport set to make its way to Xbox Series S/X and PC at some point in 2023. In a recent Xbox Wire blog post Turn 10 outlined a number of different features focusing on the game’s upcoming accessibility options. The blog post described Forza Motorsport as “the most accessible Forza Motorsport ever.” The following features are set to make their way to the title in 2023.

Feature Descriptions

Blind Driving Assists: Blind and Low Vision players can use informational audio content during gameplay that will help them navigate tracks, improve their lap times, and complete races. Players will be able to enable each set of cues individually as well as adjust their pitch and volume to best suit their needs.

One Touch Driving : Players have the option to choose their own combination of enabling braking, steering, and throttle assists to reduce the number of simultaneous inputs required. These driving assists will allow users to customize their driving experience and play with as few or as many assists as they wish.

World Colorblindness Filters: Players with tritanopia, deuteranopia, or protanopia can add a filter to the rendering of 3D objects like tracks, cars, drivers, in-game cinematics, etc. to make color information distinguishable, as desired.

Players are able to independently customize the volume of various groups of sounds to create their preferred audio experience. Opponent Difficulty: Players can customize opponent driving levels when racing with AI.