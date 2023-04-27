Originally launching as the gaming wing of Vice Media Group LLC on October 28th, 2016, it has been learned today that Waypoint is shutting down on June 2nd, 2023. Alongside this, the current team at Waypoint has all been laid off according to a post from Waypoint Senior Writer Patrick Klepek. In a post on Twitter Klepek said, “I’m not sure where to begin, except to say, with equal parts fury and sadness, that Waypoint is over.” This was then confirmed on the official Waypoint Twitter account with the publication posting a heartfelt goodbye and thanking fans for their continued support throughout the years.

You might have already heard, but VICE is shutting down Waypoint. The crew will be around until June 2nd to record a few podcasts and stream a few streams and find a few five-star runtimes, but soon, the Waypoint project is over. You were the best audience we could’ve asked for. Waypoint

Klepek noted that the current team at Waypoint will continue working on the “website, the podcast, and streams” until the sites final day on June 2nd, 2023. In a lengthy thread he went on to say how proud he was to have been associated with the website when former Waypoint and Giant Bomb employee Austin Walker called him up a few years prior with the inital idea for the website.

Walker himself took to Twitter to share his sadness at the layoffs and “effective shuttering of the publication.” He said “[I] truly don’t have the words for what it (and everyone who helped make it what it was, past and present) have meant to me. For a while there, we—and then they—got to make some cool shit. Love to the team.”

Continuing in his thread Klepek pointed out the success of Waypoint+ as a way of keeping the publication going the last few years.

Waypoint+ was a godsend, and to all the fans of Waypoint that showed up on day one, know that your contributions, in spirit and money, were a huge reason we weren’t laid off sooner. You, alongside my talented colleagues now and over the years, made waking up every day a joy. Patrick Klepek – Waypoint Senior Writer

With Waypoint set to end officially on June 2nd, 2023 Klepek noted that “Waypoint has another month of gas left in the tank. We’ll be taking it easy, as everyone needs to figure out what their individual futures are, but count on the fact that we’ll be having some fun on the way out.”