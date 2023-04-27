Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Unlock Blaster & Crossguard Stance

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor adds two new stances to your hero’s arsenal — and they’re both incredibly cool. The Blaster Stance changes the game completely, giving your hero a blaster pistol to use for ranged combat. The blaster pistol is an inspired choice, giving hero Cal Kestis even more options for taking out enemies at long range. You’ll also eventually unlock the powerful Crossguard Stance. Mimicking the overcharged, aggressive style of Kylo Ren, the Crossguard Stance is slow, deliberate, and extremely powerful. You’ll utilize your Lightsaber like a massive sword, overwhelming opponents with strong blows that’ll send them flying.

Both of these stances are unlocked during the main story and can’t be missed. But, if you want to unlock Crossguard slightly earlier, that’s totally possible. Below, we’ll explain how and when you’ll get both new stances — and how you can get the Crossguard stance an hour or two earlier.

How To Unlock New Stances | Blaster & Crossguard

The Blaster Stance and Crossguard Stance are exclusive new fighting styles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. At the start of the game, you’ll have access very quickly to Single, Double, and Double-Bladed Stances — all found in the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The two new styles are unlocked in the first half of the story. There will be minor spoilers ahead, but we’ll keep the story details extremely vague.

Blaster Stance : Blaster Stance is unlocked as Cal Kestis leaves the hidden sanctuary on Jedha . This is an early story location and is accessible after Cal and crew repair the Mantis .

Point Blank is one of the best skills in Jedi: Survivor. This parry attack is used right before an enemy lands a hit on your character. By shooting right before an enemy hit, you’ll generate a powerful blast that sends enemies flying. This is very useful against annoying melee enemies.

Crossguard Stance : Crossguard Stance is unlocked after defeating the boss on the Shattered Moon . This area is accessible soon after completing your first story mission on Jedha . You’ll get to choose two different locations.

By completing the Shattered Moon location first, you’ll be able to unlock the Crossguard Stance slightly earlier. You can complete the two missions in any order — completing the Shattered Moon gives you access to the Crossguard, while completing the other location gives you a new ability to destroy Koboh Matter. It’s your choice which area to complete first. Both areas are required to progress the story, so you absolutely can’t miss the Crossguard or the Blaster.