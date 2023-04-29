Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Open The Crypt of Uhrma Door | Puzzle Solution Guide

There’s a strange puzzle in the depths of Jedha, one of the huge planets you’ll trek across in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On the path to the Sanctuary Temple, Cal will briefly pass through a location called the Crypt of Uhrma. There’s a locked door with switches you can pull or push — to open the door, you need to input the correct combination. Guessing the combination is going to take a very long time. If you just want to know how to get inside and what you’ll find, check out the full solution below.

More Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides:

Secrets, Unlockables & Upgrades To Find First | Best Skills To Unlock First | How To Unlock Blaster & Crossguard Stance | How To Cross Green Barriers | Chamber of Reason Guide | Rancor Legendary Enemy Guide | King of the World Achievement / Trophy Guide | All Rambler’s Reach Recruits Locations | All Jedi Chamber Locations

How To Open The Crypt of Uhrma Door

The Crypt of Uhrma is located in the Blustery Mesa on the path to the Timeworn Bridge. The Timeworn Bridge is a massive bridge structure outside the Temple Sanctuary. The Crypt is a small underground chamber that is totally optional on the way.

Crypt of Uhrma Location: From the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point, enter the dark interior with glowing turquois atmosphere. There’s an entrance in the back-right of the room with the shortcut elevator leading up.

The Crypt of Uhrma is a small mini-dungeon with lots of gross bugs hidden among the mummies. There are several collectibles in this area. Most noticeably, there is a large door with 8 button-like switches. To open the door, you need to push the buttons in a specific configuration.

How To Open the Crypt of Uhrma Door : Pull the plugs on the puzzle room wall in this order. The ‘O’ is pulled out and lit up. The ‘X’ is pushed in and not activated.

: Pull the plugs on the puzzle room wall in this order. The ‘O’ is pulled out and lit up. The ‘X’ is pushed in and not activated. Row 1 : x-o-o-x

: x-o-o-x Row 2: o-x-x-o

Check the screenshot above for clarification. If you get the code correct, the door will open and allow you to explore deeper into the cave. There’s a databank entry right next to the best upgrade, a Stim Chest.

Stim Chest: +1 Max Stims – Reward for completing the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle. Found on the other side of the chamber.

Past the Stim Chest, you’ll find a path leading to an exterior walkway. There’s a shortcut and a fish collectible if you’ve unlocked Skoova. Over the pond, you’ll encounter a Green Barrier. Complete the mission on Jedha to unlock Force Dash and pass through. There’s a Legendary Enemy arena ahead.

Legendary Enemy: Sutaban Alpha – Located through the puzzle door in the Crypt of Uhrma. Past the zipline, you’ll reach a Green Barrier. Dash through the barrier to find the Legendary Enemy arena.

For defeating the Sutaban Alpha, you’ll unlock a perk.

Essence : Gambler Perk – Found in the Sutaban Alpha boss arena. Reward for killing the Legendary Enemy of the Crypt of Uhrma.

: Gambler Perk – Found in the Sutaban Alpha boss arena. Reward for killing the Legendary Enemy of the Crypt of Uhrma. Costs 4 points. Increases Experience gained, but you will no longer be able to Restore after death.

That’s a lot of rewards and hidden collectibles for one weird, one-of-a-kind puzzle.