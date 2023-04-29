Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Unlock All Chest & Essence Upgrade Locations | Maps Guide

Get your own unlockable guides. Here's how to mark every chest and essence upgrade on your map.

There are two powerful Map Upgrades Cal Kestis can unlock that completely change how you’ll be hunting for collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. By completing two mid-game objectives, you can unlock locations for every single treasure chest and Jedi Essence upgrade on the map. That’s every missable customization piece, skill point, health upgrade, force upgrade and perk. Everything that actually matters to find will light up on your map, making earning 100% an attainable goal.

There are literally hundreds of collectibles spread across multiple massive planets. Finding all the collectibles is like hunting for a needle in a haystack. The areas are gargantuan, and even with a collectibles tracker tallying up what you’ve found so far, you’ll have a hard time finding everything even with online help. That’s why you’re better off unlocking these ridiculously helpful map upgrades. Here’s how to make every chest and essence upgrade appear on your map permanently.

How To Reveal All Chests On Your Map

There are two incredibly useful Map Upgrades — the Chest Map and the Upgrade Map. The chest map shows all treasure chest locations, while the upgrade map shows all Skill Points, Health, Force and Perk upgrades. You’ll need to complete secret quests to earn each reward.

Map Upgrade: Chests – Found in the Control Room at the end of the Phon’qi Caverns optional dungeon, hack the terminal to unlock an upgrade that shows the locations for all chests.

To reach Phon’qi Caverns, go to Foothill Falls after unlocking the ability to glide. Use the glider bird near Skoova to reach an old structure across the gorge. Pull open the cellar outside and drop down. Below you’ll find a droid recruit. To the left of the recruit, there’s a crack in the wall. Squeeze through to access this optional underground dungeon.

REQUIREMENTS: Phon’qi Caverns can only be completed if you’ve unlocked the ability to pass through Green Barriers and have the Force Lift skill.

Phon’qi Caverns is one of the longest and most elaborate optional dungeons in the game. To reach the end, you must defeat three Beldam Raider bosses and a Rancor. It’s a gauntlet of optional bosses, but the reward is massive.

How To Reveal All Upgrades On Your Map

The second reward is earned by completing all seven Jedi Temples.

Map Upgrade: Upgrades – Shows all Essence upgrades on the map. Reward for completing all seven Jedi Chambers. Return to the Alignment Control Center and use the terminal to earn your reward.

The Alignment Center is located in the Untamed Downs. Cross the river from the Rambler’s Reach Outpost to find a shiny High Republic doorway built into the rock directly ahead. Double-jump to reach the elevator that leads to the underground chamber. In the chamber, once you’ve lit up all seven terminals, a final terminal will appear. Slice it with BD-1 to earn the reward.

How To Find Jedi Chambers: After recruited Tao in the Basalt Forest, talk to her periodically in Pyloon’s Saloon. She’ll give you the approximate location for each of the six lost Jedi Chamber entrances. Or you can check out our guide above for all the details.

With both of these map upgrades unlocked, you’ll make collectible hunting a breeze. While it doesn’t explain HOW to find all the treasures and upgrades, unlocking these enhancements makes 100%-ing each area so much easier.