Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Solve The Harvest Ridge Barn Puzzle | ‘King of the World’ Guide

Want the best view in Rambler’s Reach Outpost? Or +1 Perk Slots, giving you permanently more room to upgrade your always-valuable Perks? There’s even an unlockable DJ and music track in the exact same location. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gives you an entire planet to explore on Koboh, and if you want to experience the highest highs, you’ll need to trek through a region called Harvest Ridge. There’s a small underground dungeon and a tricky puzzle inside the red barn building. If you want to reach the top and unlock the ‘King of the World‘ achievement / trophy, here’s a full guide.

More Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides:

Secrets, Unlockables & Upgrades To Find First | Best Skills To Unlock First | How To Unlock Blaster & Crossguard Stance | How To Cross Green Barriers | Chamber of Reason Guide | Rancor Legendary Enemy Guide | All Rambler’s Reach Recruits Locations | All Jedi Chamber Locations

How To Reach Upper Harvest Ridge

Harvest Ridge is a small region with a bowl-shaped courtyard. This is the area where you’ll be able to recruit Ahse and DD-EC, a pair of musicians that will play songs at Pyloon’s Saloon. There’s a good reason to explore this area. You’ll unlock the ‘King of the World’ achievement / trophy and unlock +1 Perk Slots. Before you can reach the barn on the upper reaches of Harvest Ridge, you’ll need to be able to Tame Creatures.

Requirement: Harvest Ridge is accessible after unlocking the ability to tame Nekko and other mounts.

To reach the upper level of Harvest Ridge, you must reach the Moldy Depths.

How To Access Moldy Depths : In the bowl of Harvest Ridge, find vines on the inner rim. Use a Nekko Super Jump to reach the vines, then circle around. Find a structure built into the rock walls. Tame the small creature sitting on the nearby device to make it move out of the way. This is the gate anchor where you can attach the rope. Grab the rope and place it onto the slot.

: In the bowl of Harvest Ridge, find vines on the inner rim. Use a Nekko Super Jump to reach the vines, then circle around. Find a structure built into the rock walls. Tame the small creature sitting on the nearby device to make it move out of the way. This is the gate anchor where you can attach the rope. Grab the rope and place it onto the slot. To escape, clear out the enemies then pull on the rope controlling the gate. You can call the Nekko while holding open the gate. Use it to Super Jump to the exit.

Leaving the Moldy Depths, you’ll reach the upper section of Harvest Ridge. This area is patrolled by Bedlam Raiders.

Harvest Ridge | Barn Puzzle Solution

At the large red barn, use the Nekko to jump high and wall-run on the metal wall above the locked entrance door. Jump and wall-run off the cage hanging by the crane to reach the upper ledge near the big red barn structure. Pull off the vent to get inside.

In the red barn structure, hold the front gate open by force-pulling the rope on the high wall to the left of the gate and calling in a Nekko. Lure in two Nekko — you’ll need both. You can hold the rope and call Nekko at the same time.

on the high wall to the left of the gate and calling in a Nekko. — you’ll need both. You can hold the rope and call Nekko at the same time. Place one Nekko on the lift platform attached to the entrance gate, then lock the gate open. This way Cal can move a Nekko to the upper level of the barn. You’ll need a second Nekko to jump up to the rope anchor point and keep the gate open.

After raising the gate (with a Nekko on the platform) you can jump through the vent we pulled open earlier. Outside, use a Nekko Super Jump to reach the high ledge.

On this high ledge, you’ll find an Essence collectible that gives you +1 Perk Slots. You can equip more and better perks with that upgrade unlocked. You can also unlock an achievement / trophy nearby.

How To Earn ‘King of the World’: Near the Essence, climb the metal grating on the tall silo. Once you reach the top of the silo, you’ll unlock this achievement / trophy. This is the highest point you can reach in the area directly around Rambler’s Reach.

You’ll also find a Meditation Point at the top of the silo. This isn’t everything! From this vantage, we can unlock an additional music track.

Chest: Shortpaw’s Dance Music Track – Found on top of the red barn structure. To reach it, climb the high yellow silo and ride the glider bird down to the barn rooftop.

By gliding from the silo onto the barn rooftop, we’ll get an extra music track to play in Pyloon’s Saloon. Not a bad reward.