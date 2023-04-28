Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Recruit All Rambler’s Reach Outpost Settlers | Recruits Guide

When you first arrive at Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it’s a pretty lonely place. The lonely frontier town is besieged by dangerous raiders and Imperial incursions, while the poor scrappers do what they can to get by. Luckily, Cal can liven up the place by inviting new settlers to the outpost. There are 9 official recruits to locate across Koboh and beyond. Sometimes they’ll even add new facilities to your town. My favorite so far is the Holotactics mini-game. There’s a lot more that recruits can offer you, so be sure to collect them all. Here’s where to find them.

Where To Find All Rambler’s Reach Recruits

How To Get Recruit Hints: Talk to MONK the bartender at the Pyloon Saloon. He’ll periodically give you rumors pointing out general locations of new recruits on Koboh.

Skoova: Foothill Falls, Koboh – Located near the water at Foothill Falls. Leave the outpost through the back-left pathway and ride the zipline to reach Foothill Falls. Skoova is the little guy on the flying fishing skiff. Recruit Skoova to unlock Fish Collectibles and aquarium management.

Toa: Basalt Forest, Koboh – Recruit Toa by talking to her at the small camp. You can’t miss it as you progress past the Bilemaw’s Den. Toa is interested in ancient artifacts and will help you find Jedi Chambers.

Bhima & Tulli: Boiling Bluffs, Koboh – In the Boiling Bluffs region, from the Meditation Spot, look for a high ledge to your left. Use a Nekko Super Jump to reach the upper ledge. From here, jump across the spire platform to encounter a powerful Mogu enemy that is menacing some locals. Recruiting this pair unlocks Holotactics in Pyloon’s Saloon. Go there to play against friends!

Garra: Untamed Downs, Koboh – From the databank entry, climb across more vines to reach a NPC sitting on a treasure chest. Talk to the Rodian and use Mind Trick (Unreliable) to convince them to leave.

Ashe & DD-EC: Harvest Ridge, Koboh – Found in the center of Harvest Ridge, a region Cal can access with the Neko mount. Located near a small pond. Unlocks the music stage in Pyloon’s Saloon and lets you choose what music set is being played.

Pili: Blustery Mesa, Jedha – You can’t miss this alien gardener. Past the Crypt of Uhrma optional dungeon, you’ll climb a stone pillar. An alien is inside a beautiful garden. Talk to them and they’ll return to the garden at Pyloon’s Saloon. Unlocks additional gardens and other gardening upgrades in Pyloon’s Saloon.

T1N8: Foothill Falls, Koboh – Return to the area where you found Skoova and look for an old abandoned structure. Once you’ve acquired the Force Dash ability, you’ll be able to access the cellar of this building. Talk to the robot in the underground chamber to recruit it.

Jawas: Bygone Settlement, Koboh – Backtrack to the Bygone Settlement, the region we passed through after unlocking Nekko Mounts. Go to the Bygone Settlement Meditation Point and climb up to the high walkways. Reach the area where a strong wind keeps you from reach a climbable wall. Use Force Dash to get through. Reach the end of this path and you’ll finally get to the Jawa Sandwalker.

Wini: Viscid Bog, Koboh – While exploring the swamplands of Koboh, you’ll encounter Wini in a homestead hut on the main path. Return after unlocking the Force Lift ability — with this, you’ll be able to lift the nearby rock pillars out of the muck and complete her request. After retrieving her item, she’ll join you in Rambler’s Reach.

Pit Droid: Gorge Crash Site, Koboh – Return to the Dredger Gorge once you’ve unlocked Force Lift. Return to the area where the skiff is sunk in tar. Lift the ship out of the tar and it’ll join you in Rambler’s Reach. Find it near the Mantis.

And that’s all the settlers you can collect for Rambler’s Reach. These NPCs will return to the outpost (or hang out in Pyloon’s Saloon) and provide a useful service. Even if their useful service is just conversation.



