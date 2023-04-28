Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Get Through Green Forcefield Barriers | Traversal Guide

One of the most common barriers on Koboh and beyond is the green forcefield. These annoying barriers are everywhere you go in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, blocking your entry in almost every single region. We’ve all explored a new area only to run straight into a green barrier blocking Cal’s progress — or a tantalizing essence upgrade visible right on the other side of the green energy wall. Don’t worry, you’ll eventually unlock a way to get through these barriers. But it’s going to take a very long time.

If you’re a methodical player looking to unlock everything as early as possible, you might have to wait upwards of 20~ hours in-game to eventually acquire the means to break through green forcefields. That’s a very long time. I recommend blazing through the main story to unlock the green barrier traversal item and then exploring the world of Koboh (and Jedha, and more) with these barriers fully unlocked. Luckily, every green barrier you find is marked on your map so you can (relatively) easily return.

More Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides:

Secrets, Unlockables & Upgrades To Find First | Best Skills To Unlock First | How To Unlock Blaster & Crossguard Stance | Chamber of Reason Guide | Rancor Legendary Enemy Guide | King of the World Achievement / Trophy Guide | All Rambler’s Reach Recruits Locations | All Jedi Chamber Locations

How To Go Through Green Barriers

Green Barriers are one of the most common barriers in Jedi: Survivor. Green Barriers are large laser grid walls — they’ll zap Cal Kestis if he walks into them, and they rarely have alternate methods to get around. The only way to get through a Green Barrier is with a unique traversal item that you’ll unlock in the main story.

Green Barrier Traversal : To pass through Green Barriers, Cal needs to acquire Merrin’s Charm . This special item is unlocked in the Sanctuary Temple on Jedha .

: To pass through Green Barriers, Cal needs to acquire . This special item is unlocked in the on . This mission is directly preceded by a quest to explore a High Republic Settlement on Koboh, and the Shattered Moon. Complete both missions and return to Jedha to acquire this quest.

Merrin’s Charm is unlocked very late in the story mission. Before entering the Sanctuary Temple, Cal will learn how to use Force Dash. This ability allows Cal to dash forward, crossing longer distances. This traversal ability is essential for getting through Green Barriers.

How Merrin’s Charm Works: After acquiring Merrin’s Charm, your Force Dash skill will now allow you to pass through Green Barriers. Any green energy barrier will be imperceptible — but only when dashing.

After passing through a Green Barrier, your Jedi Flip and Force Dash usage will refresh, allowing you to double-jump and dash a second time instantly. Dashing and Green Barriers become an important platforming challenge going forward. If you find an area that is seemingly impossible to cross, you may need to dash through a green barrier to make it across the bottomless pit.