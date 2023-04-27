Star Wars Jedi Survivor Gets Unique Live-Action Commercial

One of the beautiful things about the Star Wars universe is that over the course of 45 years, that’s an accurate statement, by the way. They’ve had numerous actors and voice actors voice and portray all kinds of people within the galaxy far, far away. So much so that there is inevitably a crossover between the various properties because they are all seemingly connected. If you’ve been watching the live-action series on Disney+, you’ll know what we mean, and that applies to video games like Star Wars Jedi Survivor and its predecessor. But a new commercial/trailer puts a fun spin on the crossover idea.

Because in the trailer/commercial below, we see Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal Cestis in the series, getting “coached up” by none other than Mark Hamill himself! You know, Luke Skywalker? Mark is “helping” Cameron get into the “feeling” of the role during a mocap session and help remind him of what it means to be a Jedi. It’s really funny, and we get to see some hilarious interactions between the two. Including how Mark is upset that he “never got two lightsabers” and that Cameron doesn’t need to “teach him about The Force.” Enjoy the majesty below:

This kind of thing that franchise fans adore because it’s a passing of a torch in some ways. Mark was one of the original Jedi, and Cameron portrays, in more ways than one, one of the “newer” Jedi that is helping keep the story alive. So seeing the past meet the present/future is really cool.

To be clear, you shouldn’t expect to see Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, as he’s not a Jedi yet in the timeline of Cal’s story. In fact, if you recall the previous game, they note that it’s only been a certain amount of years since Order 66 came down. The sequel is set about five years after that, so at best, Luke is a teen and hasn’t met Obi-Wan Kenobi yet.

Not that Cal needs Luke at the moment because he’ll be a fully-fledged Jedi Knight who has been fighting the Empire for years and has been wreaking havoc for them when possible. If anything, the story might emphasize how Cal’s efforts helped make Luke and the Rebellion rise up to defeat the Empire in a certain amount of years.

Either way, this is a really clever way to promote the game, and we should all appreciate the glory we’re seeing.