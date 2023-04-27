Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Have Unlocked The Third Community Challenge Reward

Update:

We have our first tease as to what players can expect when Update 5 drops for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Original Story…

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have been actively working hard to unlock each of the new community challenges there are today. For the past few weeks, it’s been a work in progress to complete everything available, and today, it looks like the third out of the five challenges was completed, which means that more free gear is heading to your in-game mailbox.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s community challenges, we have you covered. For a little while now, players have been working together to complete a series of challenges. Once the number of tasks is completed for each challenge, the rewards are unlocked and sent to your in-game mailbox. So if you haven’t checked your mailbox in a little while, you now have a reason to. Best of all, if you haven’t been contributing to the challenges, then there’s still time to help out to unlock the final two challenges.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Park Community Challenges

300k Parks Balloons Place – Crafted Balloon Decor Pack Reward

350k Trashcans Placed – Crafted Road & Fencing Pack Reward

400k Topiaries Placed – Flower Pack Reward

450k Disney Park Dream Styles Unlocked – Iron & Dark Wood Pack Reward

600k Disney Park Attractions Placed – Mystery Disney Parks Item Reward

The latest challenge to be completed was the 450K Disney Park Dream Styles being used. That will give players the Iron and Dark Wood Pack in their mailbox. Of course, as mentioned, there are still two more challenges available, so you have time to help out. All players need to do is place more Disney Park attractions on their map and place more trashcans.

Meanwhile, if you’re completely new to Disney Dreamlight Valley, this game is a life simulation game. Players are tossed into a magical world featuring Disney and Pixar characters. However, a curse has spread across the land, and it’s up to players to clean the world up and help these characters recover their memories. The game was released through early access on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Fortunately, Gameloft has been supporting the game with a series of new content drops. Not only are more items being added to the game, but there are also the additions of new iconic characters. You never know who or what will end up making their way into your game world next.