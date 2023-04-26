Tears Of The Kingdom Previews Garner Universal Praise

As we get ever closer to the release of The Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom, fans can’t help but wonder more about what the game will offer them and how things will look and feel once they play it. Unfortunately, most people still have to wait a few weeks for the title to come out and see how things turn out. However, a few lucky people got to get their hands on it a little early. Nintendo gave some a 70-minute preview session, and the results indicate that this could be yet another Game of the Year contender for the franchise.

The news hit the internet the moment the previews could be released, and one Nintendo Insider in Stealth did their best to compile what all the previews said so that people could see what was being noted. Overall. Everyone was positive about Tears Of The Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom previews have dropped!



It sounds like this could be something truly remarkable and special. pic.twitter.com/za7ASsyGgK — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 26, 2023

It should be noted that the session didn’t focus on story or major dungeons. It was more about exploring the world and seeing how the new gameplay mechanics worked. So, what did some of these preview testers say?

One noted that there is indeed more to explore than ever before, possibly even making the game bigger than Elden Ring! Another stated that this game was an “evolution” to the previous title, which was already legendary.

Others, like GameInformer, were able to post screenshots of some of the vehicles they were able to fuse together. In their case, they made a really cool plane-looking ride that helped them soar through the sky!

If you’re wondering about dungeons in the game, they do appear to be there. One preview session had a puzzle-solving section lead to an area that Nintendo told them specifically not to enter. But the previewer said it felt like a dungeon and “unlike anything” seen in the predecessor.

Last but certainly not least, the previewers confirmed that the Koroks are back. So be prepared to search high and low to find them and expand your inventory.

More than likely, the previews will continue to come out over the course of the day. But what these things should do is prove that the title is possibly going to be one of the best things you’ve played in a long time. Also, Nintendo made the right call to delay the game so that they could refine it to a near-perfect state.

Now all we have to do is wait for May 12th to arrive.