The Last of Us Part I Latest PC Patch Confirms Developers Have Several Updates To Go

The Last of Us had a massive resurgence of players recently. Thanks to the hit live-action adaptation from HBO, The Last of Us has become more popular than ever. Fortunately, this means more players are returning to enjoy the work Naughty Dog laid out over several years. Likewise, the folks over at Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy Studios have brought out the recent remake of the first game, The Last of Us Part I, onto the PC platform. But, unfortunately, it wasn’t a launch without problems.

There were plenty of problems and technical issues that players were forced to face on the PC platform. As a result, the developers have been going through a series of updates to ensure that the gameplay will be a bit more of a seamless experience in the future. If you didn’t catch it, there was a recent patch update that came in at about 25 GB for The Last of Us Part I on PC. This would bring the game up to version 1.0.4.0, which is far from the last update.

Developers over at Naughty Dog have released a patch note for the game, highlighting a few of the fixes that expand across crashes and textures to achievements not being triggered. In addition, there are several fixes that you can look through to see if your particular issue for the game was addressed in this latest update. But what’s worth noting here is that the developers are still working to ensure that the game is still seeing improvements. That ultimately means there will be future updates.

Specifically, the blog post from Naughty Dog notes that they, alongside Iron Galaxy, are working to ensure that updates are released regularly. Additionally, they have asked you to contact their support if there are any problems you’re facing in the game. This would allow the developers to go back and make any necessary changes that will not only solve problems you might be facing but also help newcomers with a less jarring experience when they go through the campaign.

We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches. We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates. Naughty Dog

Again, there is a series of issues that were fixed with the latest v1.0.4.0 patch update. You can check out the entire patch notes right here to see what exactly was fixed within the game. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part I can also be picked up and enjoyed on the PlayStation 5 platform.