15 Newly Announced Games of March 2023

It seems like every month of the year there are new games being announced. If you’re curious what last month had to offer, we’re here to help.

#15 Life by You

In Life by You, you’ll get to live life on your own terms. Granted, many games give such a tagline, but in this case, they really mean it. They want you to create a character and then have them do whatever you want, whenever you want, and however you want them to do it!

If you still don’t believe they’re on the up and up about this, the Early Access title has modding tools that’ll let you create whatever world you desire for your character. As a result, you can make the world in your image, or make the world of your dreams!

#14 The Lamplighters League

Who’s ready to pull off some jobs to save the world? In this alternate take on history, there have been numerous conflicts between two groups. One is trying to take over the world, and the other is trying to save it. You’ll play those good guys in The Lamplighters League, even though they aren’t exactly the heroes you’d expect.

But when the chips are down, these are the characters you’ll rely on to defeat this conspiracy of evil and save the day. Each character plays differently, and you’ll need to use them tactically on the various maps you go on to help win battles.

Plus, you can recruit new members from all over the world! So build your team and fight for the side of good!

#13 Hail to the Rainbow

What is the worst way to survive in a post-apocalyptic world? Alone. In Hail to the Rainbow, that is the fate of your character, Ignat. When the machines took over, they wiped out most of humanity. Unfortunately, that included Ignat’s parents.

Despite this handicap, he was able to push through and make things work, even though it cost him mentally. But now, when a message arrives that will change his life forever, he must dive deep into the cyberpunk world and figure out what really happened to it.

Fight through the robot waves and do what it takes to survive so that the truth can come out.

#12 World War 3: Operation Sunstorm

If you’re looking for something to play right now, World War 3: Operation Sunstorm is a free content update that gives you some new things to do.

For example, you’ll be battling in Japan to save it from enemy forces. Two new maps will welcome you back to the land of the rising sun and test you in new ways.

Or, if you’re looking for new modes to play, the update has that too. For example, the “FUBAR” mode will have you battling across the world with limited resources and needing to capture certain points on the map. You can also jump back into Domination and fight in 15v15 conflicts!

#11 Aces of Thunder

How about a VR title to shake things up? Aces of Thunder is a spinoff of a certain war title, and through the VR headset you’ll enter the cockpit of the planes of World War II. Experience intense battles through their eyes and see exactly how the war was won in the air.

You’ll need to think like a pilot to overcome the challenges of rival aces and complete the missions given to you.

Plus, if you think you’re up to snuff, head into the online multiplayer modes and take on friends and foes to seal your ace status.

#10 Wolcen – Lords of Mayhem

Sometimes you just want to go into a game and hack and slash your way to victory. In Wolcen – Lords of Mayhem, you’ll get to do that.

The game focuses on four characters known as Purifiers. The government tasks the leader and his three students to retaliate after an attack on their shores. But they’re not fighting mere men. They’re fighting the supernatural.

You’ll need to level up your characters to fight the coming hordes. But how you level them up is up to you. You’ll have no restrictions on what they can be. So transform them in the ways you see fit.

#9 Stray Souls

It should’ve been a normal inheritance. But for Daniel, the moment he entered Aspen Falls was when his life would change forever. He was to receive a home from his grandmother, but things shifted after a weird encounter with another person.

Now, Daniel must work his way through this odd town and learn the truth about his family, its history, and what the town is truly like.

You’ll experience numerous levels of gameplay here, mixing old and new to tell a deep experience that will chill you to your bones! Do you think you can unravel the truth of this place and family?

#8 MotoGP 23

Are you ready to race with some of the best in the world? If so, get ready to rev up with MotoGP 23! The game will have you flying down the track on some of the fastest bikes in the world while battling some of the biggest names in the sport! Each race is a thrill ride and proves that things can change in the blink of an eye.

In the game’s career mode, you can build a team and see how far you can go, or join an established one and push them to new heights!

You can also battle against your friends to see who’s the better racer.

#7 Wargroove 2

Who doesn’t love a good sequel? Wargroove 2 brings back the strategy gameplay of the first title and expands on it in numerous ways. Do you think you have what it takes to be the best commander of the bunch?

The title will take you three years beyond the last campaign. Even though you and your allies brought peace to the land, a new power from a foreign land is stirring up trouble. You’ll battle across three different campaigns and attempt to restore peace.

To do so, you must command your units wisely and use the “groove” system to change the tide of battle in your favor!

#6 Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments

Here is a franchise that isn’t afraid to show the many layers of the medieval world and have you partake in them. With Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments, you’ll get an expansion that will take you all over the realm to do various things in.

As a ruler, you can partake in dueling tournaments to showcase your skill. You can fight in them for glory or attempt to defeat your greatest rivals. Or kill them should you desire.

Royal activities can also catch your eye, leaving you with even more opportunities should you want them.

#5 Sonic Origins Plus

Sonic has been getting lots of love recently, and that’s not a bad thing! But for those who crave some classic Sonic goodness, you’ll be happy to hear about Sonic Origins Plus! The game is an expanded version of the previous title that brought together the original Sonic games with some boosts.

This time around, you’ll get not only the original games but you’ll get the 12 titles that were on the SEGA Gamegear! That’s a lot of gaming. Additionally, you’ll have new characters to play as in some of those mainline titles, including Knuckles and Amy Rose!

So if you need to go fast in an old-school way, here you go!

#4 Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine

Following the events of the last game featuring Meat Boy, Dr. Fetus has concocted something truly sinister. What would that be? A clone of Meat Boy! Well, kind of. It turns out that his plans weren’t as definitive as he’d hoped, and now he has “lesser clones.”

So how will he fix this? By putting them to the test in various chambers of his own design! You’ll use these clones and attempt to solve puzzles with them by pairing them up and dodging the traps and tribulations the “good doctor” has waiting for you.

Think fast and plan for the long game in Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine!

#3 Cities: Skylines II

So you want to dive back into city building, do you? Good! Because Cities: Skylines II is here to make an even grander city-making experience than ever before.

The previous game helped redefine what it meant to build a city, and you’ll get to see how that can expand here. You’ll be given free reign to build your city how you desire and then see if your plans hold up and if your city can thrive.

Plus, the game’s graphics will ensure that it will be beautiful no matter what you build. So build your city to your heart’s content and see what comes from it!

#2 Total War: WARHAMMER III – Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs

Just when you thought this game couldn’t get any bigger, Total War: WARHAMMER III – Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs has been announced. The game brings to you the faction known as the Chaos Dwarfs. That should’ve been obvious, given the title, but whatever.

Not only is there a new campaign focused on these Dwarfs, but you’ll get to use them as a faction in past campaigns as well, including the DLC ones.

Through this new faction, you’ll see what happens when the engineering minds of the dwarven race take a turn for the chaotic.

#1 Live A Live

You might be thinking, “Wait a minute! Didn’t Live A Live already release?” The answer is “yes,” but the remake was only released on the Nintendo Switch. They revealed in March that they would be releasing the game on PC, PS4, and PS5. So now you have three other systems to try it out on if you haven’t gotten it already.

The game focuses on eight characters with stories throughout time and space. They all play differently in terms of plot and gameplay, but their stories unite at the end in a big way. Plus, the HD-2D graphics make the worlds they’re in pop.