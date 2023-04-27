Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Best Skills You Need To Unlock First

If you want to become a true Jedi Master, you’ll need to unlock the right skills. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor drops you into a vast galaxy with multiple planets to explore, and as you fight through enemies you’ll earn valuable resources called Skill Points. Right from the start, you’ll have access to three different Lightsaber stances and several Force powers. There’s a lot to choose from, and there are certain skills we’ve grown to love in the early hours of the game. If you’re wondering what you should focus on first, these are the skills we think are absolutely essential.

Jedi: Survivor is the critically-acclaimed sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. Set 5-years after the original, you’ll rejoin Cal Kestis and his crew as they investigate a strange anomaly on the frontier of the galaxy. Facing new villains, you’ll have to adapt to survive. The planets have expanded into enormous playgrounds packed with hidden content to unearth. Everything is bigger in this unique Dark Souls spin on Star Wars, dropping you into open-world areas to fight the Empire, raiders, and more enemies from the distant past.

Whether you’re new to the series or not, you’ll need to know which skils are best. These are our favorite skills from the first 10 hours of Jedi: Survivor.

Best Skills For The Early Game | Beginner’s Guide

Skills are new moves, abilities and upgrades Cal unlocks by spending Skill Points. Skill Points are earned by leveling up, earning Skill Points by completing Force Tears or by finding hidden Essence upgrades. You’ll have plenty of skills to choose from in the starting hours of the game, and after dozens of hours of playing through the story, we’ve picked a handful of skills that are especially useful.

Depending on your playstyle, there might be better skills — these are the skills that helped us the most after several respecs and lots of experimentation.

NOTE: If you don’t like an unlocked skill, you can fully reset all skill points at Meditation Points.

Teamwork [Survival – Resilience]

One of the most important skills for high difficulty players. If you’re playing on anything above Normal, you’ll want to get this skill soon. Teamwork speeds up Cal’s Healing Stim usage time. He’ll heal faster with less delay. This is useful because any interruption will end your healing — if Cal takes damage, he’ll have to try again.

Other skills in the Survival skill are self-explanatory. They’re all useful. I recommend unlocking Max Health skills and Healing Stim improvement skills. By the end of the game, you’ll have unlocked these upgrades no matter what.

Dash Strike + Aerial Dash Strike [Lightsaber – Single]

The best standard Lightsaber Skill is the Dash Strike. This causes Cal to launch forward and attack far outside normal melee range. The Aerial Dash Strike is even better and can be used against annoying flying enemies. When you start encountering Jetpack Troopers, this is one of the best skills in the game to counter their annoying mobility. Dash Strike is good. Aerial Dash Strike is incredibly good.

Vortex Dive + Double Orbit [Lightsaber – Double-Bladed]

The Double-Bladed Lightsaber is designed specifically to wipe out large groups of enemies. Vortex Dive + Double Orbit turns Cal into a spinning buzzsaw of destruction, sweeping his lightsaber in circles and wiping out all low-tier enemies in your path. One of the most fun and devastating early game Double-Bladed skills.

Point Blank [Lightsaber – Blaster]

A surprisingly powerful counterattack. By using your Blaster right before an enemy hits, Cal parries with an explosive blaster shot that sends the attacking enemy flying backwards. Very powerful and a great way to instantly stun melee enemies. If you’re using Blaster Stance, this skill is extremely helpful at countering one of the stance’s weaknesses. I recommend grabbing this skill as early as you can after unlocking the Blaster Stance.

Channeled Energy [Force – Jedi Concentration]

Any skill that helps Cal regenerate more Force is useful. Channeled Energy gives Cal the ability to regain more Force when defeating enemies and gives more Force when attacking blocking enemies. That makes this skill useful against large groups of enemies or powerful single enemies and bosses. Keeping your Force energy full is important for survival. You’ll want to be charging as much extra energy as you can.

Unrelenting Pull [Force – Telekinesis]

One of the most important Pull abilities is Unrelenting Pull. Once unlocked, you’ll be able to Pull large and Force-resistant enemies. Large alien creatures are some of the most difficult encounters in Jedi: Survivor. By using Pull, you can put large aliens into a stunned state where they’re completely vulnerable to attacks for several seconds. Any advantage you can give yourself against big enemies is going to help.

Redirected Strength [Force – Confusion]

Not strictly required, but this is one of the most fun skills. Instead of taking control of enemies and making them fight for you, this skill gives you direct control. By using Pull on an enemy, Cal can hold them in place while they fire their ranged weapon wildly. Very useful for enemies with heavy weapons. This trick only works against humanoid enemies and is most useful when dealing with Imperial scum.

Redirected Strength probably isn’t as useful as the ability to Mind Trick two enemies at the same time or making those Mind Tricked enemies deal more damage. It’s just way more fun to pull off.

That covers all our favorite Jedi tricks in Survivor. Think there are skills we missed? We’ll update this list again once we’ve got even more game time under our collective belts.