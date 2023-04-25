Star Wars Jedi Survivor Reveals Difficulty Settings, Accessibility and Trophies!

The hype for Star Wars Jedi Survivor is palpable, and given that we’re mere days away from its arrival, you can see why fans are eager to jump in. But like with any big game, there are questions about how accessible it will be to players, what kinds of difficulties they can choose, and what kinds of trophies/achievements they’ll be able to unlock. Thankfully, information about this has come out thanks to Respawn Entertainment and others, and it paints a clear picture of the fun you’ll have in the game, no matter your skill level with the previous one.

Let’s start with the difficulty modes. Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers five different difficulty modes, as noted by GameSpot. The easiest one is the aptly titled “Story Mode.” In it, you will still play the game, but you’ll be able to work your way through combat rather easily to get to the next beat of the story. So it’s perfect for those who merely want to see what happens with Kal Cestis versus having to grind through certain parts of the galaxy.

If you want more of a challenge, you can work your way up from “Jedi Padawan” to “Jedi Grand Master.” But be warned! If you go to that highest level, the challenge will be brutal.

As for accessibility, the game will have numerous features for you to help tailor the game to your needs. There’s even an option called “Slow Mode” that’ll adjust things so you can work through the game at a slower pace while still working through everything. You can even bind certain actions to shortcut keys to overcome challenging threats without having to button mash. Or, if you want to button mash, there’s an option for that too!

If you’re looking for what trophies you can get, the PSNProfiles page has made the list of ones you can get in the title. We don’t recommend looking at the trophies unless you want some small spoilers about what’s to come in the title. But if nothing else, you can bookmark it for later to see if you got them all in your first playthrough.

As we get closer to the game, fans eagerly await the story, the combat, the characters, and more. Respawn Entertainment did right by fans with their last game, and now they have gotten the chance to see if they can go even bigger the second time around. We’ll find out soon if they did.