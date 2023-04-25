Star Trek Resurgence Arrives Next Month

The Star Trek universe has tried to have many different kinds of experiences within their universe. Not all of them have been successful, though. Some have given you free rein across the universe via a certain MMO. Others have followed the legacies of the captains from the legendary TV series and let you walk in their shows for a bit. But with the upcoming Star Trek Resurgence, you’ll have a chance to see how you would react in certain situations aboard a starship and whether you can make the right choices to help everyone involved. To that end, the game’s developer has revealed its release date!

They dropped the news on Twitter and noted how the game was now a month away from release!

STAR TREK: RESURGENCE arrives on May 23, 2023!



Prepare to make your mark on the galaxy in our interactive narrative adventure game — where you’re at the heart of an original Star Trek story, and the fate of your crew comes down to your choices! pic.twitter.com/xwOAhgub6U — Star Trek Resurgence (@TrekResurgence) April 25, 2023

So that’s already something to be happy about, and soon you’ll get to see whether you “live long and prosper” or whether you get obliterated like fools who don’t know the Rules of Acquisition. But what is the game about?

It takes place during a key part of Star Trek history, where you will be two crew members on board the USS Resolute. From there, you’ll partake in a mission alongside the legendary Vulcan Spock and try to unravel a mystery that is threatening numerous races. In this case, two peaceful planets are suddenly under strife due to a worker uprising.

The Resolute and Spock are brought in to help resolve the issue, but it won’t be easy. One of the characters you’ll be is First Officer Jara Rydek, who leads the “diplomatic envoy” and wishes to help find out what’s happening so Spock can settle it.

Alongside her, you’ll portray Carter Diaz, an engineering crewmember of the Resolute, and see things through his perspective and how everything unfolds below decks.

The choices you’ll make as these two will heavily affect the storyline and where things go with certain characters. That means you’ll have to think carefully when given a choice. But not all choices will let you dawdle, so trust your instincts when the time comes and do all you can to keep your crew alive and not let everything fall into full-scale war!

This kind of mission is exactly what you would find in the various series, no matter the captain. If Star Trek Resurgence is a hit, it’d be easy to see how more games of this nature could come to pass. We’ll find out in late May whether this game is worthy of engage-ing.