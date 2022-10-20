Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova Is Available to Play Today

When the folks at Daily Star Trek News reached out to the publisher of the newly released Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova, they probably weren’t expecting a reply entirely in Klingon, but that’s what they got! Outright Games seems to be leaning into the Star Trek fandom following the October 14 release of their action-adventure game.

Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova takes the crew of the Protostar on an adventure to new worlds in a race against the clock as a supernova threatens to destroy everyone. If you’re familiar with the Nickelodeon animated show, Star Trek: Prodigy, then these characters will be a welcome sight. Outright Games has been partnered with Nickelodeon before because of its specialty in family-friendly content, which they aimed to serve in this new game.

The story takes place in a time jump to have freedom in its plot without impacting the show’s storyline. Tessera Studios took on the task as the development team, but much of the script writing was handled by games writer Martin Koda. The writer of the TV series, Lisa S. Boyd, was also involved in order to ensure players were getting an authentic experience.

In the interview with Daily Star Trek News, Outright Games describe many of the gameplay elements, including the ability to play solo or in a two-person, split-screen co-op. Players can be one of two characters, Dal and Gwyn, immediately, but the ability to take on the rest of the crew comes after saving each member. If they’re jumping into the game for a solo session, whichever character they aren’t playing will be AI-controlled. Players will still have that backup to help move through the levels.

There will be a bit of combat and puzzles to solve as players work to uncover the mystery behind the main antagonist. Also, players will get to experience a variety of “gorgeous environments” and upgrades to pick up along the way. The whole game probably takes about 12-17 hours to complete, depending on how much of the game you want to experience.

While Outright Games takes on more than just Star Trek-related content, they are enthusiastic for fans to experience the game. When asked if they had anything to say to fans, they added, “We hope fans both new and seasoned enjoy this Star Trek experience! And hope that players enjoy the Star Trek lore, relics, and cheats that they’ll need to unlock…”

Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova was released on October 14, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, if you’re looking to play a space-related game and aren’t feeling this one, here are 29 of the best PlayStation 4 space games to try.

