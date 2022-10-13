10 New Upcoming Space Strategy Games of 2023

One of the beauties of space is that it has a lot of things to do in it, which video games have grasped onto over the years and made a variety of titles for you to enjoy. Not the least of which is putting yourself against a universe full of characters and seeing who comes out on top.

#10 Kerbal Space Program 2

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: Personal computer, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: Intercept Games, Take-Two Interactive

Let’s start out with something a bit lighthearted. Because yes, the Kerbals are back, and they need your help once again.

Kerbal Space Program 2 will once again have you taking the Kerbals to the stars and beyond as you try to go and build them a space program that can do just about anything for them. You’ll be doing a lot of trial and error, obviously, but it’ll be worth it in the end as you see them making colonies and interstellar ships and beyond.

The game is honestly rooted in real science, so you’ll want to see just how far you can push things.

#9 Stargate: Timekeepers

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: CreativeForge Games, Creative Forge

Release date: TBA

For those who love the Stargate universe, you’re in luck, because Stargate: Timekeepers will continue the story of the universe while also giving you a fresh tale to be a part of!

In this game, a certain set of characters are set in a time loop and must alter it in order to save the universe. Not a big deal, right? Except, not only are you going to be seeing some familiar enemies trying to kill you, there are some new faces as well that will try and take you out as well.

Go through each mission and try to learn about what’s going on. The fate of everything is on you and your team.

#8 ILL Space

Developer: CoolAndGoodGames

Publisher: CoolAndGoodGames

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

ILL Space takes things to a certain direction that you might not have thought about. Because here, the game is actually to go and make a mining empire out in space. Pretty cool, huh?

The catch is that to do this, you need to be very strategic about how you handle everything in terms of construction. You’ll have the freedom to build your mining items how you want, but, you’ll also need to be able to protect them in case of an attack!

Will you try and spread things out to handle losses? Or will you make one giant hulking ship so you can defend against anything? Figure out what you want to do then make you mining millions!

#7 Aliens: Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

The Aliens franchise has had plenty of titles for you to play, some good, some not so good. Aliens: Dark Descent is aiming to put both fun and strategy into these title by having take on numerous threats with a squad at your command.

You’ll command a group of Colonial Marines and be sent to a moon in order to take out the Xenomorph threat that has been found there. But just as important, they aren’t the only enemy there. There are rogue agents and even brand-new creatures that you’ll have to fight in order to get out alive.

Command your soldiers and lead them into strategic positions in order to come out on top.

#6 Dyson Sphere Program

Release date: January 21, 2021, Full Launch TBA

Developer: Youthcat Studio

Publisher: Gamera Game

Platform: Microsoft Windows

So try and picture this, your home planet has created a supercomputer that can revolutionize everything and make certain elements of creation almost irrelevant. Problem though, it needs a LOT of power to do this. So, you have to go and make a Dyson Sphere around the sun to harness its solar energy and thus change humanity forever. You can do that, right?

You’re about to find out! Because once you make it, you’ll be able to not just alter the planet, you’ll be able to make your own industrial empire. One that’ll span the solar system and beyond!

With each runthrough you’ll be given different planets, stars, and things to do with your newfound limitless energy. See what you can build, craft your own empire, and have fun with no true worries about running out of things.

#5 The Fermi Paradox

Developer: Anomaly Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: Anomaly Games, Wings

Release date: July 1, 2021 EA, Full Launch TBA

The Fermi Paradox is actually a real thing in our world, it’s the philosophical question of where aliens are, and why haven’t we met them yet.

The GAME known as The Fermi Paradox though is one where you’ll actually get to guide various alien civilizations through the ages and see what they can become based on your choices for them. You’ll be their “galactic gardener” if you will and you’ll get choices for each one on how they will progress.

You can make them one of the smartest alien races out there, or you can keep them primitive, it’s your choice. Plus, the various races can interact with one another, and that can cause all sorts of unique things.

So see what you are like as a “gardener” and what the races become.

#4 Dark Moon

Developer: Jujubee S.A.

Publisher: Jujubee S.A.

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Just when you thought it was safe to live on the moon, it’s not. In Dark Moon, you are alone during the tragic events that befall you, the moon, and the Earth. What would that be? Well, the sun goes through a massive solar storm phase that wipes out electronics with a single bathing of its light.

Now, you must try and find a way to contact the Earth while staying out of the light itself. If you don’t, you will die.

The darkness is your eternal ally in this game. So travel the moon in this non-linear campaign and see just how long you can survive, and whether you can make it back to Earth.

#3 Stormgate

Developer: Frost Giant Studios

Publisher: Frost Giant Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Stormgate is a very special RTS that puts certain twists on the formula given who you play as. In the future, aliens come out of portals known as Stormgates and try to take over the Earth. While humanity didn’t stand a chance, they were able to survive.

Now, you have a choice to make. Will you play as the invaders and do your best to overwhelm the remains of humanity so that you can complete your quest? Or, will you play as humanity and rise up in epic mechs so that you can fight back against the invaders and take back your planet?

Intense RTS action awaits you either way.

#2 Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander

Release date: TBA

Developer: Walternate Realities

Publisher: Walternate Realities

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Here is a game where your space strategy tactics will matter in a variety of ways. Not the least of which is that you’re going to build a spaceship from scratch in order to try and help your crew survive in the depths of space! Think carefully as you build, but don’t be afraid to get creative with its design. Build the ship part by part and then see what you come up with!

But be warned, you won’t just be managing your crew on the inside, you’ll be defending it on the outside as you’ll have to go through incredible space battles to ensure that your ship survives!

#1 Homeworld 3

Release date: 2023

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Gearbox Software, Gearbox Publishing

If you’re wanting to test your tactical skills in one of the biggest arenas out there, then you need to get Homeworld 3. Why? Because in the title you’ll have to go and command large fleets of ships in order to take down other fleets of ships. Some of which will be commanded by other players.

But it’s not just about the ships, it’s about the terrain. There won’t just be empty space for you to deal with, there will be obstructions and obstacles in order to make things more interesting.

So build up your fleet to be the best it can be, and take down foes in the story and PVP modes!