Dead Island 2: How To Begin Every Lost & Found Quest | Side-Quests Locations Guide

Lost & Found are the trickiest quests in Dead Island 2. Instead of walking you through every step, you’ll have to track down your own clues and follow the breadcrumbs. Lost & Found quests aren’t just the most confounding quests in the game, they’re also the hardest to find. To begin a Lost & Found, often you’ll have to fully explore the large hub maps in search for key collectibles — certain collectibles will put you on-track to search for lost rewards. They’re all worth doing, so here’s a rundown to help you find them all.

How To Begin All Lost & Found Quests

Lost & Found quests are a special side-quest that you have to find yourself. Instead of talking to an NPC, you’ll have to find a key item. These quests are often open-ended, requiring you to read documents to learn where to go next. These are the trickiest quests in the game to complete — and some of the trickiest quests to find.

Bel-Air

My Mailman Was A Zombie: Only available after completing the main story and the #Clickbait side-quest. Travel to the road marked Alpine Drive in the center of the map, between the GOAT Pen and Curtis’s mansion. On the road, there’s an abandoned mail truck. Look for a document on the ground near the gore.

Beverly Hills

The Clean And The Snatch: After defending the safe house in the center of Beverly Hills, check the partially empty pool. There’s a crate with a key item document. Collect it to begin this quest. You’ll need to find phones near different pools in Beverly Hills and Bel-Air.

Venice Beach

Jo’s Rainy Day Stash: There are two Surf Rental shops on Venice Beach, each one is marked on the map. Enter the north-most shop. Break the security device and break the window to get inside. Collect the key item from the back-left counter.

Redacted: Travel to the large military base in Venice Beach. From the main beach entrance, go left until you reach a barracks with the door closed. Open the door and kill the unique soldier zombie inside. He’ll drop a key item. Collect it to begin the quest.

Ocean Avenue

Drunk & Disorderly: After finishing the game, return to the Lotusville Mall safe house. From the safe house, drop down to the bottom floor and check the public bathrooms. A phone is on the ground by an eaten corpse. Collect it to begin the quest.

Missing: Laura: Only available after finishing the game. Return to the Lotusville Mall and take one of the missing photos from the wall. There are many more end-game quests you can take off this wall. Complete them all in order. Each quest appears in order after finishing the previous in the sequence.

Missing: Davis

Missing: Jamal

Missing: Pablo

Missing: Greg

Missing: Shane

Missing: Nadia

Missing: Rainier

Missing: Steve

Santa Monica

Fool’s Gold: After finishing the game, travel to Santa Monica Pier and exit the safe house. Outside, you’ll encounter a unique Crusher Zombie called Dante. Kill it to begin this quest.