Dead Island 2: 5 Useful Weapons To Get Early | Locations Guide

Dead Island 2 is all about brutalizing the gory undead hordes with your favorite splatterific weapons — absolutely wrecking the undead with weird, wacky tools of destruction. The weapons are as over-the-top as the Hollywood personalities you’ll encounter in an apocalyptic L.A. and if you search in just the right spots, you’ll be armed to the teeth before leaving Beverly Hills. We’ve identified five awesome weapons in the early game you really don’t want to miss out on. Some of them can be missed. Some are related to quests. All of them are immensely useful for grab them right away.

Dead Island 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the abandoned Dead Island franchise. The original developers moved on to the Dying Light games, while Dead Island 2 was a promise that wasn’t fulfilled for too long. It’s been 10 years since the 2013 release of Dead Island: Riptide, the last true entry, and we’re finally getting a return to first person melee (mostly) combat against undead hordes. And according to reviews (us included) this latest game is a solid winner. Now you can make your survivor protagonist into a solid winner with these great early game weapon pick-ups.

Best Early Game Weapons To Get First

Electrocutor Officer’s Sword: Beverly Hills – Start the “The Clean & Snatch” quest, available in the pool just outside your safe house in Beverly Hills. Begin the quest by collecting the item in the pool. Grab it from the container in the water. The container is locked. To get inside, we need to find Obi’s Key.

Follow the quest to the nearby backyard with Dave’s Phone. You’ll need to travel around the district collecting notes and phones. After finding the phones, travel to Bel-Air to collect Obi’s Key , then return to Beverly Hills.

to collect , then return to Beverly Hills. Use Obi’s Key to open the container in the pool.

to open the container in the pool. This is an electrified sword that stunlocks enemies, letting you slice them to pieces easily. This is one of the best melee weapons at the start of the game.

Defiant Hunting Knife: Beverly Hills – This powerful weapon is located in Michael’s Home. This is the mansion in the center-north of the map. Begin the quest “O Michael, Where Art Thou?” for an easy path.

This mission is available after defending Jesse’s House. Return to Michael’s to find him. He’s now a zombie. Kill him to collect his safe key.

Metal Bat: Beverly Hills – Located behind a locked door in the northeast-most mansion. Go to the mansion and use the fuse box to open the garage. Inside, you’ll find this melee weapon. Using the heavy attack guarantees a critical hit.

Slaughtering Claws: Halperin Hotel – Found in an open shipping container in the far, far northeast corner of the map. Reach the very edge of the map on the roads to find a series of shipping containers. One is open and contains this fast pair of sharp claws.

Sporting Rifle: Beverly Hills – Complete the “Avenging Roonie” and you can’t miss this powerful scoped rifle. This is one of the quests you’ll be able to take while in Beverly Hills, so you really can’t miss this gun. Still, its one of our favorites for taking out powerful zombies from a distance.

That covers only weapons in the early areas of the game. There are many more waiting to be collected in the vast expanses of L.A. Keep following Gameranx for many, many more guides.