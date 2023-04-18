Dead Island 2 Getting Decent Reviews

In many ways, Dead Island 2 is an excellent example of what happens in the “dark side of gaming.” By that, we mean how the game started with much anticipation after a great reveal trailer that got people talking. But ever since that reveal, the game vanished from sight for years. The teams behind the game said it was still coming, but they had nothing to show. Eventually, in 2022, the game was announced once again with an upgraded look, new characters being shown, and a new setting in Los Angeles. But, it once again got delayed. How poetic.

However, we are almost to the finish line even with those delays. The game launches soon, and the first reviews for Dead Island 2 have arrived. So what is the verdict? Well, the game is good, but not great. On Metacritic, the game currently has 23 reviews, scoring a 74. That’s not a bad score, especially for a game that has been delayed for many years. However, some likely expected it to be higher given all the time they had on the game to “fix it” and make it grander than we had hoped.

Of those 23 reviews, 14 read as “Good” reviews, and 9 read as “Mixed.” So make of that what you will.

People praise the game’s action and violence in the more positive reviews. The title has plenty of gore, so be ready for that. If you’re ok with such things, then you’ll apparently love mowing through the zombie hordes with ease and seeing the body parts fly.

Many agree that the “brainless action” is what makes the game sore. However, with so many options to kill the zombies, you can do multiple runs through the game and test yourself to see if you can beat the game with different weapons. Plus, you can play the game with friends, which is also a fun experience.

However, when it comes to depth beyond the action, that’s where the game struggles. Multiple reviews cited that the game’s story could’ve been fleshed out more. Just as important, the objectives in some of the missions get repetitive over time. Some even called the game “safe” in terms of its structure and form, and others felt more along the lines of it being “antiquated.”

As always, it’s up to you, the gamer, to determine where you fall on things. So if you’re interested in the zombie-killing title, get it and see what you think!