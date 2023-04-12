PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup For April Announced

PlayStation Plus is a rather necessary subscription service to have active for your console. It provides players with an assortment of useful features and discounts. But if you’re actively searching for more games to play, then PlayStation Plus Extra might be appealing. Hundreds of great video game titles are added to what is called the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It’s a collection of video games that you can download and enjoy rather than having to purchase these games individually.

With hundreds of great video game titles ranging from AAA hits to indie gems, you should have no problem uncovering something new worth trying out on either the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Of course, it’s worth keeping an active subscription, as each month, we see a new influx of video games get added into the mix. It’s a worthwhile service as well since you can enjoy some games that you might have initially passed on. Perhaps you’ll even uncover some games that you find to be incredible but almost missed out on if it wasn’t featured in this subscription service. The same could be said for an entire game genre that you might not typically skip over.

Today, thanks to the official PlayStation blog, we’re getting a look into what new games are being added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month of April.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog April Additions

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – PS4, PS5

Doom Eternal – PS4, PS5

Riders Republic – PS4, PS5

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – PS4

Slay the Spire – PS4

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – PS4, PS5

The Evil Within – PS4

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – PS4

Bassmaster Fishing – PS4, PS5

Paradise Killer – PS4, PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium – Classics April Additions

Doom – PS4

Doom II – PS4

Doom 64 – PS4

Doom 3 – PS4

Dishonored: Definitive Edition – PS4

That’s a pretty decent range of games and especially appealing to fans that enjoy the Doom franchise. But you can expect these titles to arrive on the digital PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on April 18, 2023. Hopefully, you will find something new to enjoy. Although, you also have a wide variety of games to pick through already in the game collection if nothing from April catches your attention. Furthermore, there is also the monthly games released for PlayStation Plus which you can view the line of titles added in this month right here.