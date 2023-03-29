PlayStation Plus April 2023 Games Have Been Revealed

Update:

Since the post released Sony has confirmed that these games will be coming to PlayStation Plus on April 4, 2023.

Original Story…

PlayStation Plus has become quite a necessity subscription service for those on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Not only are you given a few benefits for subscribing to the service, but there are also free monthly games. So even if you don’t have anything on your calendar to pick up and play within the month, some free games are offered to help pass by the time. Now the official reveal of what games are coming to the PlayStation Plus subscription service in April of 2023 has yet to be unveiled. But we do have a leak that highlights what games are coming.

Billbil-kun is a pretty reliable source online that has previously highlighted what games are coming to the likes of PlayStation Plus in the past. Today, the individual has taken to Twitter and alerted their followers as to what video game titles will be included in PlayStation Plus next month. Now, of course, we have to take this information as nothing more than a rumor. Until the official announcement is made from Sony, we can’t guarantee that these games will be the titles that show up. But here are the video game titles Billbil-kun on Twitter altered today.

PlayStation Plus April 2023 Games

Sackboy A Big Adventure – PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Meet Your Maker – PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Tails of Iron – PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

That should hopefully give you something new to enjoy through the month of April. Of course, that comes with the addition of the titles that were released this month. If you don’t recall what new games were added for March 2023, we’ll list them below. Likewise, we’ll list the games leaving the PlayStation Plus catalog soon. So if you haven’t given those games a go, this might be your last chance on the PlayStation Plus game catalog.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium March 2023 Games Catalog

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

PlayStation Classics PlayStation Premium March 2023 Games Catalog

Ridge Racer Type 4

Ape Escape

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror

PlayStation Plus Games Leaving Soon