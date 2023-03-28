10 Games Will Be Leaving PlayStation Plus

There are a few reasons to ensure you have access to PlayStation Plus. First, the subscription service provides a couple of different tiers, which have benefits. This could be anything from online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and of course, free monthly video games. If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, you might have been taking advantage of the new free games that get added in regularly. But it’s worth noting that not every game lasts on the subscription service. Eventually, new games are rolled in while older titles get removed from the service. Fortunately, we have a heads up on what games are taking their leave from the PlayStation Plus service.

Thanks to a report from Push Square, we’re getting notice of ten games that will be removed from PlayStation Plus Extra. This shouldn’t surprise you if you’ve been a subscriber very long. Again, games will eventually get taken down and make room for newcomers for players to enjoy. But if you haven’t tried these games and have been interested in one or two, here are the video games that will make their way off the service soon.

PlayStation Plus Games Leaving Soon

2Dark

428: Shibuya Scramble

Croixleur Sigma

Gabbuchi

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Steins;Gate Elite

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Unfortunately, we’re not given any exact date as to when these games will be leaving, so you might want to try these games out sooner rather than later. But again, there are new games that get added into the mix regularly. Included in that mix for this month are some heavy-hitting titles. If you didn’t catch what games were added this month, we’ll list out the newcomers below.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium March 2023 Games Catalog

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

PlayStation Classics PlayStation Premium March 2023 Games Catalog