PlayStation Plus Is Adding 14 New Games This Month

PlayStation Plus is a popular subscription service. Much like Xbox Live Gold, the Sony alternative is giving players a variety of benefits to keeping their subscriptions active. This includes anything from online multiplayer, cloud storage, share play, exclusive discounts, and of course, video games. In addition, each month, you can expand your PlayStation digital collection with new games. Best of all, they are yours to play with just as long as you’re a member. So today, we’re thrilled to report that the next set of games coming to the subscription service has been unveiled.

Each month there is a new collection of games added into the mix. Some of these games might be appealing as well. It looks like Sony tries to ensure that there is something for everyone each month. So while there might be months that are a bit barren, there could be some truly remarkable months that make the subscription to the service well worth renewing. Today we know that fourteen new games are being added to PlayStation Plus starting on March 21, 2023. This announcement came from the official PlayStation blog, and you can see the new additions coming into the mix highlighted below.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium March 2023 Games Catalog

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

PlayStation Classics PlayStation Premium March 2023 Games Catalog

Ridge Racer Type 4

Ape Escape

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror

While we have listed the fourteen new games added into the mix above, those with PlayStation Plus Premium will find a few new PlayStation Classics titles being added to the service as well. Hopefully, you find something of interest here to keep you tied over until April arrives with its selection of video game titles to enjoy. Meanwhile, those of you who don’t have a subscription to the service will find a few tiers available. Each has a few pros to consider, so it’s well worth looking at each tier. Likewise, you’ll have a heads-up of what games will soon be available in your games catalog if you opt to subscribe by March 21, 2023.