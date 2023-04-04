Upon booting up Resident Evil 4 Remake for the first time, players will find that they have 3 different difficulty options to select from, but hidden beyond a first playthrough is a special difficulty known as Professional. After completing the game’s main story on any difficulty, you will gain access to the game’s most challenging difficulty. Not only does this option make the game harder, but it also comes with several special coveats that players will want to know about. This guide will provide a full explanation of what the Professional Difficulty is in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Professional Difficulty Explained In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Professional Difficulty takes the game’s original highest difficulty, Hardcore, and builds on top of it. Similar to Hardcore, ammo becomes much more scarce and enemies are made more resistant to damage, making them harder to stun. After you meet the Merchant in Chapter 2, you will also find that many of his items are no more expensive. Finally, Professional Difficulty will retain the solutions to certain puzzles from Hardcore, which will be different from Assisted or Standard.

Now when it comes to the aspects of Professional that are exclusive to the mode, the most pivitol one is the lack of autosave. Professional Mode’s description reads that this mode is “For steadfast fans of survival horror” and this definitely lives up to that idea. Unlock any other difficulty, you will be forced to use the typewriters found around the world that are used to also customize your Attache Case and put things in storage to save like the classic Resident Evil titles. In addition to this feature, the game’s parry mechanic becomes much more punishing as it will now require you to perform perfect parries. In any other difficulty, while you can’t just hold your knife out to parry incoming attacks, a non-perfectly timed parry will still block damage but won’t stagger the enemy. Here, you will be forced to get those parries perfect if you want to use them. When it comes to benefits in the mode, players will be able to purchase any and all upgrades to their weapons as soon as they get their weapons, meaning if you have the cash, you can quickly get your favorite weapons to max level and equip their exclusive bonus.

For those looking to get the highest ranking on the special difficulty option, you can check out Gameranx’s tips and tricks guide on how to get S+ Rank on Professional Difficulty.

