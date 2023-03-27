After all the trials and tribulations, the final challenge between Leon finally tracking down Ashley in Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most recognizable and iconic puzzles from the 2005 original. Found near the end of Chapter 4, the Stained Glass Church puzzle has long been known to test even seasoned survival horror fans it makes a return in the 2023 reimaging. Being so close to the goal of finding the President’s daughter, it is imperative that players are able to get past this obstacle. This guide will tell players the solution to the Stained Glass Chuch Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Stained Glass Church Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Once you enter the church by using the Church Insignia Key, walk up to the altar and pull the lever to the left of it to reveal a mechanism used to change the position of the Stained Glass behind the altar. Before you start messing with the dials, you will notice that one of the three is missing. Head back to the entrance and go to the right side of the church to find a dresser with the Blue Dial inside.

Return to the podium with the blue dial and place it into the empty slot on the left to officially start the puzzle. The goal of the Stained Glass Church Puzzle is to get the three different colors of glass to not overlap each other and to make a perfect outline of the Iluminados symbol. To do this, it is best to pick out two of the three colors and fit them around the symbol. That way, all you need to do is slot the final color into the open space. For this guide, we will start with Green. Move the green stained glass until the glass outlines the upper right tendril of the log as shown below by a red outline.

Next, move on to the Red. You can find a clear outline of the symbol by placing one of the red pieces of glass along the tail of the symbol that goes downward. The solution can be seen in the image below marked by a blue outline.

Finally, all you have to do for Blue is spin it around and slot in the empty white space with the colored glass. If done correctly, the image should look as it does down below and you will complete the Stained Glass Church Puzzle. You can now find Ashley and start the journey out of the village back home… or so it seems.

