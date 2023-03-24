Resident Evil 4 Remake – Crystal Marble Puzzle Solution Guide

near the end of Chapter 2, of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Leon finds himself investigating the Manor of the Village Chief in search of the Insignia Key to get through the door found back at the main village. The key in question is locked in the Chief’s bedroom on the second floor and requires you to solve a tricky puzzle to enter. This is the Crytal Marble Puzzle and is one that some players might have some difficulties with. Luckily, I am able to help! This guide will tell players how to find the solution to the Crystal Marble Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The Crystal Marble Puzzle is the second Puzzle found in the Village Chief’s Manor and requires the Crystal Marble key item taken from the locked wardrobe found on the building’s first floor. This wardrobe is unlocked by completing the Combination Lock Puzzle, which you can find Gameranx’s guide for by clicking here. Once you open the wardrobe, you can acquire the Crystal Marble. Take it to the second floor of the manor and place it in the round hole in the door at the end of the hallway. You will then be tasked with lining up the dots in the marble with the Las Plagas symbol shown behind the ball.

This can be a bit tricky as trying to find any kind of shape in the sea of small dots can be a bit challenging. The main tip I would give you is to get the marble to look like the image below where you are looking at the side of the collection of dots. You will notice that one side of the collection of dots becomes narrow while the opposite end is wider. Turn the wide part towards the Las Plagas symbol and the narrow side close to you. This should somewhat recreate the shape of the Las Plagas symbol but might need to be slightly tweaked and rotated to perfectly replicate the shape.

When everything is done correctly, the Crystal Marble should look like the image below. This will then unlock the door and allow you to enter the room of the Village Chief and complete Chapter 2 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

