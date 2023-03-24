Resident Evil 4 has many iconic characters, moments, and quotes that players adore along with the gameplay that changed the entire industry. One of these defining aspects is Leon’s collection of special melee and grapple moves that would see the special agent dealing out spinning roundhouse kicks and suplexes that would cause just about any enemy’s head to explode. In the new Resident Evil 4 Remake, these special melee actions return and are just as fun to perform as in the 2005 classic. This guide will tell players how to perform melee and grapple moves in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Perform Melee/Grapple Moves In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The grapple moves become available when an enemy is stunned or staggered. This can be done in a few different ways. Shooting an enemy in the head will cause them to grab at their head with a prompt to appear above their head. When you approach them, you will be told to press the action button to perform a special melee attack. The move that you perform will be decided contextually, meaning that you will get a move depending on Leon’s positioning from the target and his previous action. For example, standing in front of a target and then pressing the melee prompt will cause a roundhouse kick while running toward a target and pressing the button while still running will cause a forward thrust kick.

Another way to get the prompt to appear is by shooting enemies in the leg until you see them drop to a knee and the melee prompt appears. Parrying an attack will also give you a window to attack an enemy with a melee. Flash and Frag grenades can also stagger enemies. Use all of these attacks and situations to create windows of opportunity to perform any one of Leon’s special attacks, ranging from the flashy to the practical. Now, I know what everyone is wondering, so I’ll tell you: To perform the German Suplex, stagger an enemy by shooting them in the leg until they kneel on the ground and then get behind them and press the melee button. This will see Leon taking the Ganado in question to Suplex City.

