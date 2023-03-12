The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo has given fans their first chance to play the highly anticipated reimaging of the classic 2005 title. While showing fans many of the exciting mechanics and gameplay changes that will be present in this new iteration, there are also plenty of secrets to discover that many might not expect in such a simple demo. One of these secrets is the TMP, the iconic Submachine Gun that will be available in the full game but can be accessed in the demo if players know where to look and complete a secret task that might put them at risk of dying from a horde of Ganados. This guide will show players how to unlock the secret TMP submachine gun in the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo

How To Get The TMP Submachine Gun In The Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo

In order to get the TMP in the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo, you will need to get rid of everything else in your inventory before entering the village. You will know you are about to enter the village when you find yourself in front of a pair of large steel double doors. Before opening the door, go into your Attache Case and discard every item inside, including your pistol and any healing items. You can do this by selecting an item from the Attache Case and then clicking the “Discard” button. Once your inventory is empty, you can progress into the village. from the entrance, go to the right side of the Ganado-filled town to find a well with a ladder leading underground. If you enter the village with any items, this well will be covered by a grate and inaccessible. If you did everything right, you should be able to take the ladder down into a small cave.

At the end of the cave, you will find several breakable crates with SMG ammo inside of them as well as a blue chest. Open the chest to find the TMP inside. This is a powerful weapon as it is an upgraded TMP and will turn just about any enemy, including the chainsaw-wielding Dr. Salvador into a pushover. The important detail here is that if you finish the demo with the TMP, the weapon will be in your inventory for every subsequent playthrough, so this actually becomes a prominent upgrade for the demo.

