EA Motive’s Dead Space Remake puts players back into the RIG Suit of Issac Clarke as we once again explore the desolate and necromorph-filled halls of the USG Ishimura. This new remake is a loving recreation of the original 2008 classic and with it comes a new set of Achievements and Trophies to unlock. While some of these Achievements appeared in the original title, there are a few new ones that will give even the most dedicated fan of the series a new challenge to overcome. For players that want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a Platinum Trophy, this article has got you covered! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in the Dead Space Remake.

Full Achievement and Trophy List In Dead Space Remake

The Achievements and Trophies in the Dead Space Remake will be rewarded to you as you make your way through the game for the first time and complete each chapter of the game as well as find the numerous collectibles and defeat the certain terrifying creatures found within the Ishimura. You will also unlock certain Achievements by beating the game across its multiple difficulty settings and the title’s New Game Plus. There are 47 Achievements/Trophies for players to unlock, with the extra Platinum Trophy for those playing on PlayStation, bringing that total to 48. Please note that some of these Achievements feature major story spoilers.

You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in the Dead Space Remake down below.

Concordance Officer (Platinum): Collect all Trophies.

Welcome Aboard: Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting.

Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting. Lab Rat: Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty setting.

All Systems Go: Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting.

Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting. Cannon Fodder: Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty setting.

True Believer: Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting.

Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting. Greenhouse Effect: Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty setting.

S.O.S.: Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting.

Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting. Strange Transmissions: Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty setting.

Wreckage: Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting.

Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting. Keeper of the Faith Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty setting.

Betrayed: Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting.

Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting. Exodus: Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty setting.

Final Regeneration: Discover the Hunter's origins.

Discover the Hunter’s origins. Whole Again: Pursue Nicole’s investigation.

Set A Benchmark: Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above.

Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above. Untouchable: Complete the game in Impossible Mode.

Trusted Contractor: Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty mode.

Full Arsenal: Own every weapon in the game.

Own every weapon in the game. Built To Order: Install every weapon upgrade.

Install every weapon upgrade. Autofire: Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle.

Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle. Live with the Hot Ones: Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower.

Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower. A Cut Above: Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper.

Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper. Pusher: Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun.

Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun. Eviscerator: Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun.

Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun. Full Contact: Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam.

Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam. One Gun: Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter.

Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter. Pack Rat: Place 25 items in Storage.

Place 25 items in Storage. Story Teller: Collect 75 Logs.

Collect 75 Logs. Legend Teller: Collect 150 Logs.

Collect 150 Logs. Merchant: Collect all Schematics.

Collect all Schematics. Marksman: Dismember 50 Limbs.

Dismember 50 Limbs. Surgeon: Dismember 500 Limbs.

Dismember 500 Limbs. Wishbone: Rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis.

Rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis. Raise The Stakes: Pin an enemy.

Pin an enemy. Freeze: Use Stasis on 50 enemies.

Use Stasis on 50 enemies. Backbreaker: Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack.

Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack. Maxed Out: Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment.

Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment. Front Toward Enemy (Secret): Survive the Shooting Gallery.

Survive the Shooting Gallery. Z-Baller (Secret) : Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball.

Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball. There’s Always Peng! (Secret) : Find the Peng Treasure.

Find the Peng Treasure. Full Clearance (Secret) : Create the Master Security Override.

Create the Master Security Override. Brute Force (Secret) : Kill a Brute.

Kill a Brute. Exterminator (Secret) : Kill the Leviathan.

Kill the Leviathan. Get Off My Ship! (Secret) : Kill the Leviathan Remnant.

Kill the Leviathan Remnant. Mindless Prey (Secret) : Kill the Hive Mind.

Kill the Hive Mind. Marked (Secret) : Pick up a Marker fragment for the first time.

Pick up a Marker fragment for the first time. Reunion (Secret): See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode.

