Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Alhaitham

You will need patience and a good eye to get Alhaitham's ascension materials. Oh, and you'll need the new desert region unlocked.

Along with Dehya, Genshin Impact decided to tease us for half a year before releasing the new playable characters. Making his original debut as an NPC, Alhaitham finally takes the Version 3.4 banner. Colloquially referred to as the Dendro Daddy, Alhaitham takes the stage as the first Dendro Sword character on the limited banner. Thanks to the late addition of YaoYao – she’s been mentioned in the game since Version 1.0 – we’re only missing a Dendro Claymore character.

Alhaitham needs the Pseudo-Stamens from the new common boss, the Setekh Wenut. The Setekh Wenut can be found in the newest part of the desert – the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Unfortunately, the Setekh Wenut drops the Vayuda Turquoise gem series, which you need for Anemo characters. As a Dendro character, Alhaitham uses the Nagadus Emerald gem series. You’ll most likely need to split your Resin between the Setekh Wenut and either the Dendro Hypostasis or Jadeplume Terrorshroom. If you’re lucky, you may have enough Dust of Azoth and other gem series to convert through Crafting.

However, while fighting the Setekh Wenut, you can run around and farm for the Sand Grease Pupa. This is Alhaitham’s Sumeru Specialty, also found in the Desert of Hadramaveth in the Wenut Tunnels. You should be able to find a few Sand Grease Pupa in the area surrounding the Setekh Wenut. But for the best farming results, teleport away from the boss to somewhere else in the tunnels, then work your way back while collecting the Sand Grease Pupa.

Finally, Alhaitham uses the Red Cloth series common enemy drop. All Eremite enemies drop some version of the Red Cloth series. Eremites can be found throughout Sumeru, both in the jungle and the desert. However, Alhaitham uses Red Cloth for both Ascension and Talent Leveling – the same goes for Candace, Dori, and Faruzan. Make sure you prioritize accordingly, especially if you’re also pulling for Xiao. Faruzan is a very good Anemo partner for Xiao, so you may be torn between her and Alhaitham.

Materials by Ascension Level

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

3 Sand Grease Pupa

3 Faded Red Satin

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments

10 Sand Grease Pupa

15 Faded Red Satin

2 Pseudo-Stamens

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragments

20 Sand Grease Pupa

12 Trimmed Red Silk

4 Pseudo-Stamens

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunks

30 Sand Grease Pupa

18 Trimmed Red Silk

8 Pseudo-Stamens

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Nagadus Emerald Chunks

45 Sand Grease Pupa

12 Rich Red Brocade

12 Pseudo-Stamens

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

60 Sand Grease Pupa

24 Rich Red Brocade

20 Pseudo-Stamens

120,000 Mora