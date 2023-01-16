Genshin Impact Confirms Dehya And Mika As Playable Characters

Although there’s still a little bit longer to wait for the release of Genshin Impact version 3.4, Hoyoverse has shared some insight into some of the content coming in version 3.5. It’s fair to say that fans of the massively popular action RPG will be pleased to learn that two fan-favourite heroes will soon be joining the roster of playable characters in Genshin Impact.

As revealed via the official Genshin Impact Twitter account earlier today, players will shortly be able to get to grips with characters Dehya and Mika. While the addition of both characters to the player roster has been speculated for a little while, today’s confirmation will undoubtedly come as exciting news for players, many of whom seem to have taken a particular liking to Pyro character Dehya, otherwise known as “Flame Mane.”

Genshin Impact players will have had some prior experience with her during the game’s most recent Sumeru expansion storyline. Her reveal also came with some new character artwork, alongside some further description of her specific constellation and reputation as the “Unfettered Desert Mercenary.”

Dehya has been treated to a bit more of a backstory on the Genshin Impact Instagram feed, where her character has been explored in a little more detail. “A highly regarded warrior among the mercenary circles,” the post explains, “Dehya is brave without being impulsive, and strong without being arrogant.” Either way, players seem delighted at her inclusion in the roster of playable characters, given the responses to these reveals on Twitter and Instagram.

Also showcased on Genshin Impact’s social media feed is the “Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius” character Mika. Revealed as a Cryo character, Mika’s backstory is a little less combat-based than Dehya’s. His primary role is to survey new areas of land and create detailed and accurate maps of these regions. Efficient at his work and focused on team-building, Mika has been described as a character with “dedication” and has dreams of becoming an “expert cartographer.”

While there hasn’t been any further information shared about each of these characters’ specific skills and abilities just yet, players can expect their arrival in a few months’ time. Prior to that though, players are gearing up for the launch of version 3.4, which is expected to be released in just a couple of days’ time on January 18. Hoyoverse has shared some further information on one of the new characters heading into Genshin Impact on the 3.4 banners, with a new trailer showcasing the four-star Dendro character Yaoyao.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

