Cyberpunk 2077: How to Play Like David | David Martinez Build Guide

The best part of the anime series Cyberpunk Edgerunners right alongside the setting of Night City is the cast of characters that the story follows. With many players returning to 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 following the reception for the series. With the game being an RPG, it is possible to make a character that has a playstyle similar to the characters in Edgerunners. So, let’s take a look at how to play like the series’ main character, the Sandevistan from Santo, David Martinez. This guide will show you how to build a character and play like David Martinez in Cyberpunk 2077.

How To Make A David Martinez Build In Cyberpunk 2077

This guide will be broken down into three sections, each one focusing on a different part of the David Martinez Build. First, we will focus on what Cyberware you will need to implant to truly feel like you are playing as the Night City Legend. Following that will be the Gear and Weapons you can use to really bring the fight as David. Finally, we will look at the Stats and Skills that you should invest in to build your character like the Edgerunner lead character.

Cyberware

The only place to start when discussing Cyberware and David Martinez is the Sandevistan Operating System. This Cyberware implant is one that will allow you to use the super-speed that David is shown using throughout the anime series. While there are a number of Sandevistans that you can get with different qualities. While there are many lower-level Sandevistans to use in the early game, the first really good Sandevistan that you will want to implant is the Legendary QianT Sandevistan MK. 4. You can find this implant from the Ripperdoc named Fingers in Japan Town. It will cost you 28,000 Eddies and will require you to be at Street Cred Level 27 and have your Reflexes stat at a minimum of Level 15. Now, Fingers is an NPC tied to the main job called “The Space in Between.” During this mission, you will have to interrogate Fingers and if you hit him at any point, you will be locked out of purchasing Cyberware from him, meaning you will not be able to get this Sandevistan.

To truly capture the military-grade implant from the series, you are going to want to purchase either of the Iconic Sandevistans, the QianT “Warp Dancer” Sandevistan MK. 5 and the Militech “Falcon” Sandevistan MK.5. The first one can be bought at the Ripperdoc in Downtown for 35,000 Eddies at Street Cred Level 50 and requires Level 18 in the Reflexes stat. This implant will slow time to 10% for 8 seconds when activated with an activation cooldown of 30 seconds. The Falcon can be bought from the Wellsprings Ripperdoc at Level 49 Street Cred also for 35,000 Eddies. This Sandevistan needs Level 20 Reflexes and will slow time to 30% for 18 seconds and has a cooldown of 60 seconds. Along with the Sandevistan, the Heatsink Mod will cut down on your cooldown time on the Cyberware. You can get the Crafting Spec for the Mod from the Ripperdoc in Arroyo for 1125 Eddies. You will be able to craft the Legendary Mod by unlocking the Edgerunner Artisan Perk in the Crafting subsection of the Technical Ability Skill, which is unlocked when you up the Skill to Level 18.

Other Cyberware that we see David use throughout the series include a Syn-Lung, Reinforced Tendons, Gorilla Arms, and Projectile Launch System. Other Cyberware that was directly seen in the series but given how much chrome he had implanted wouldn’t be a stretch for this build especially given David’s abilities include Subdermal Armor, Nanorelays, and Pain Editor.

Gear and Weapons

When it comes to David’s clothing, you only really need to get your hands on David’s Jacket as the rest of his outfit can really be just about anything. Gameranx has a full guide on how to complete the Side Job to get the yellow jacket from the anime series character Falco, linked here.

As for his weapons, there isn’t much need to limit yourself to anything specific, but there are two guns that we see David use at important moments in the show: the first gun given to him is a Lexington Pistol, which is given to him by his mentor, Maine. You have this weapon’s Crafting Spec by default and is a very common weapon so it shouldn’t be too hard to get your hands on it. Later in the series, we see David wield Maine’s L-69 Zhuo Smart Shotgun, which can be bought from the Downtown Weapon Vendor as well as its Crafting Spec for 31500 Eddies.

Stats and Skills

The three main stats that we are going to focus on for David Martinez are Body, Reflexes, and Cool. The Technical Ability Stat could be of some use when you are trying to craft some mods for your Cyberware, but these three Skills are the center of character build. Starting with Reflexes, you are going to want to max out this stat to Level 20 in order to use the best Sandevistans while Body doesn’t need to be as high but should be at a minimum at around Level 16.

Delving into the Perks, I will provide a list of some of the best ones that you can pick within these central Skills:

Body:

Athletics-

Invincible- Increase max Health by 10% / 20% / 30% (Requires Body Level 5)

Steel and Chrome- Increases melee damage by 10% / 20% (Requires Body Level 9)

Dog of War- Increases Health regen in combat by 15% / 20% (Requires Body Level 16)

Wolverine- Health regen activates 50% / 90% faster during combat (Requires Body Level 16)

Indestructible- Reduces all incoming damage by 10% (Requires Body Level 20)

Hard Motherfucker- When entering combat, Armor and Resistances increase by 10% for 10 seconds (Requires Body and Athletics Level 20)

Annihilation-

Mongoose- Increases Evasion by 25% while reloading (Requires Body Level 9)

Momentum Shift- Defeating an enemy increases movement speed by 10% / 15% / 20% for 10 seconds (Requires Body Level 11)

Skeet Shooter- Deal 15% more damage to moving targets (Requires Body Level 12)

Manic- When entering combat, your movement speed increases by 20% for 10s (Requires Body Level 14)

Speed Demon- You deal more damage the faster you’re moving (Requires Body Level 16)

Hit the Deck- Increases damage to staggered and knocked-down enemies by 10% / 20% (Requires Body Level 18)

Reflexes:

Handguns-

Desperado- Increases damage with Pistols and Revolvers by 3% / 6% / 10% (Requires Reflexes Level 5)

Steady Hand- Reduces Pistol and Revolver recoil by 30% (Requires Reflexes Level 9)

A Fistful of Eurodollars- Increases Crit Damage with Pistols and Revolvers by 10% / 20% (Requires Reflexes Level 11)

Wild West- Removes the damage penalty from Pistols and Revolvers when shooting from a distance (Requires Reflexes Level 14)

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly- After a successful Crit Hit with a Pistol or Revolver, damage and Armor increase by 30% for 5 seconds. +1% per Perk Level (Requires Reflexes and Handguns Level 20)

Cool:

Cold Blood-

Cold Blood- After defeating an enemy, gain Cold Blood for 10 seconds. and increase movement speed by 2%. Stacks up to 1/2/3 time(s) (No Cool Level Requirement)

Icy Veins- Reduces weapon recoil by 2.5% / 5% per stack of Cold Blood (Requires Cool Level 5)

Frozen Precision- Increases headshot damage by 50% (Requires Cool Level 11)

Predator- Increases attack speed by 10% / 30% per stack of Cold Bood (Requires Cool Level 12)

Pain is an Illusion- While Cold Blood is active, reduces damage taken by 5% (Requires Cool Level 18)

Ninjutsu-

Hidden Dragon- Allows you to perform non-lethal aerial takedowns on unaware targets (Requires Cool Level 5)

Assassin- Deal 15% more damage to human enemies (Requires Cool Level 7)

Cheat Death- When your Health drops below 50%, reduce all incoming damage by 50% for 10 sec. Cannot occur more than once per minute (Requires Cool Level 18)

These are the perks that I would definitely say are great for your David Martinez build but don’t feel like you are locked in with just using these perks. Explore the extensive perk library and feel free to add a few to your setup.

With all that done, you can now start playing Cyberpunk 2077 as David Martinez. Good luck, Edgerunners!

