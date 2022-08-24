While Miles is taking the fight to The Underground in the main campaign of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, he will also come across many side activities around the city of New York. From training simulations left behind by Peter to secret criminal bases, there is a lot to do and stumble across while swinging through the city. One of these side activities is tied to a series of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-App missions in Miles’ home of Harlem that reveal a secret plan to attack the neighborhood. Completing these quests will also unlock the Come At The King Trophy for you. This guide will tell players how to unlock the Come at the King Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How To Get The Come At The King Trophy In Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Come At The King Trophy is tied into a series of side missions that you will find in the Harlem region at the top of the map. With Miles living in Harlem, he has taken it upon himself to make sure the neighborhood has a friendly Spider-Man helping his community with the problems that they are facing. This starts with helping Teo, the owner of a Bodega shop, in a side mission titled “Looters!” After making your way through a facility and rescuing Teo’s cat, Spider-Man, (named after the other one), you will return to Teo to complete the side mission. This will lead to you unlocking two other side missions called “Harlem F.E.A.S.T Shut Down” and “Robbers Target Local Biz.” As you make your way through both of these missions, dialogue between Ganke and Miles will start to piece together that all of these missions are part of a conspiracy targeting Harlem.

With those two missions completed, you will get a new mission called “We’ve Got a Lead!” You will need to go to the park found in Harlem and meet Hailey, a girl that you will have met during Mile’s mom’s rally from earlier in the campaign. She will tell you about a plan taking place at the shipping warehouses at the docks. Go there and take care of the guards to find a bunch of weapons for the impending attack on Harlem. You will also find a computer that will reveal that it was Kingpin behind these attacks on the neighborhood. He also tells you that this was a distraction and that an attack is currently underway at the park.

Swing back to the park and deal with the attack on the park. Once you take care of all of Kingpin’s men, you will get a short cutscene that will bring the series of side missions to an end. At the end of the cutscene, you will unlock the Come At The King Trophy as well as the Winter Spider Suit.

More Spider-Man: Miles Morales Guides

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How To Complete The Scavenger Hunt | Solutions Guide | Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Where To Find The Stan Lee Statue & Davis’s Grave | Trophy Locations Guide | Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How To Unlock All Costumes [GALLERY] | Spider-Man: Miles Morales- How to Get the Competitive Spirit Trophy | Spider-Man: Miles Morales- How to Get the I’m On a Boat Trophy | Spider-Man: Miles Morales- How to Get the Socially Acceptable Trophy