Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How To Complete The Scavenger Hunt | Solutions Guide

After completing the main story in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, your mom leaves behind a series of clues. This is your final mission, and it’s most likely the last thing you need to do before hitting 100% completion. Each step of the scavenger hunt involves a small puzzle and clue, so if you’re ever stuck and need help, we’ve got everything you need to know in the full guide below.

In Spider-Man: Miles Morales you play as the plucky new Spider-Man in Harlem — quickly stepping out of Peter Parker’s shadow as you gain new Venom powers. These electricity powers add a new spark to the combat, even allowing Miles to turn invisible briefly during tricky stealth sequences. And you’ll need them, the villains are harder than ever.

To begin the Scavenger Hunt mission, you need to complete the main story. After finishing the final mission, return to your house — it’s marked on your map. Sleep on the bed and you’ll gain the first postcard clue.

After each clue, you’ll get a location marked on your map. Once you arrive, you need to find a specific spot based on the clue.















Location #1 : Natural History Museum – On the street corner, find a statue with four kneeling figures and a globe.

Location #2 : Empire State Building – At the top, reach the viewing deck with all the people and the metal coin-operated binoculars. One of them is broken — that's where you'll find the clue.

Location #3 : Modern Art Museum – Zip up to the balcony from the entrance to find a giant shell fossil. Web onto the top of it to collect the clue.

Location #4 : C.O.D.B.'s Nightclub – Drop down to the front door. To the right, there's a single light connected to the wall. Web onto it and grab the clue.

Location #5 : Lobster Bill's – Easy! Web onto the giant lobster and walk toward the tail.

Location #6 : El Barrio – The note is right on the gate, on the letter drop box.

: El Barrio – The note is right on the gate, on the letter drop box. Location #7: CJ Walker Park – At the park, check all the basketball hoops. One of them has a clue attached.

For completing all the locations, you’ll complete the quest and unlock the ‘Urban Explorers’ trophy.