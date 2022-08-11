Spider-Man (PS4): All Costumes Guide | How To Unlock Every Bonus Suit

Unlock Spider-Man's many, many suits with this complete list -- you can grab Spidey's Infinity War costume, his Homecoming suit, or even deep-pulls like the Noir uniform, or a Ghostrider-Spider.

Spider-Man loves his costumes, and the new game has tons of them. The costumes aren’t just nice references to Spidey’s long history in comics, they also provide Peter Parker with additional abilities. That makes them even more worthwhile to pick up — there’s a function to each costume, and they’re all awesome. That’s why we’re going to list how to unlock every costume below.

You can grab the suits from Spider-Man: Homecoming, or Spider-Man’s high-tech outfit from Avengers: Infinity War. There are some deep cuts here too taken straight from the comics, like Spider-Mans’ Electrically-Insulated Suit, or his (more recent) Spider-Armor Mark 2 outfit. There are plenty more, and even some extremely spoilerific suits found at the end of the list. Beware if you don’t want to get spoiled on the ending!

Watch the Spider-Man (PS4) trailer right here and see how you’ll navigate being a super-hero and a student.

All Costumes Guide | How To Unlock Every Bonus Suit

Classic Suit

: Complete ‘Something Old, Something New’ mission. (2 backpacks, 2 crimes) Special Ability: Web Blossom – Leap into the air and web everything in sight.

Classic Suit (Damaged)

: Complete ‘Something Old, Something New’ mission. Available after completing the beginning mission. Special Ability: No Suit Power

Advanced Suit (Standard Costume)

: Complete ‘Something Old, Something New’ mission. (1 backpack, 2 crimes) Special Ability: Battle Focus – Hybrid biomembrane rapidly generates focus for a short amount of time.

Scarlet Spider

: Complete ‘Something Old, Something New’ mission. (3 crimes, 2 landmarks) Special Ability: Holo Decoy – Experimental AR tech spawns multiple Holo Decoys that stun attacking enemies before decaying.

Noir Suit

: Complete ‘Something Old, Something New’ mission. (2 backpacks, 2 bases) Special Ability: Sound of Silence – Enemies no longer call for backup when alerted.

Undies

: Reach 100% completion. Special Ability: Equalizer – Everyone goes down in one hit, including you.

Homemade Suit (Homecoming)

: Complete the first Backpack, then find every single Backpack collectible in New York. Special Ability: None.

Dark Suit

: Find every single Black Cat stakeout collectible in New York. Special Ability: None.

ESU Suit

: Reach Level 50, then find all 50 secret photo spots. Special Ability: None.

Spider-Armor Mk. II

: Reach Level 5. (1 landmark, 2 research) Special Ability: Bullet Proof – Magnetically polarized armor plating makes suit temporarily bullet-proof against all enemies, including snipers.

Secret War Suit

: Reach Level 7. (2 backpacks, 1 base, 2 research) Special Ability: Arms Race – Discharge amplified EMP build-up to stun enemies and disable their weapons.

Stark Suit (Homecoming Costume)

: Reach Level 10. (3 crimes, 1 base, 1 research) Special Ability: Spider-Bro – Call in a Spider-Bro to temporarily aid in combat.

Negative Suit

: Reach Level 11. (2 landmarks, 1 research, 1 base) Special Ability: Negative Shockwave – Synchronizes nano-mesh particles to unleash a devastating wave of negative energy.

Electrically-Insulated Suit

: Reach Level 13. (1 research, 1 base, 3 crimes) Special Ability: Electric Punch – Kit bashed high-discharge capacitors temporarily electrify gauntlets, electrifying enemies.

Spider-Punk

: Reach level 16. (3 crimes, 2 backpacks, 2 landmarks) Special Ability: Rock Out – Blasts enemies with waves of righteous sound.

Wrestler Suit

: Reach Level 19 (2 base, 2 research, 2 backpacks) Special Ability: King of the Ring – Web throw enemies without having to web them up.

Fear Itself Suit

: Reach Level 21 (6 challenges, 2 base, 3 research) Special Ability: Quad Damage – Assistive nano-musculature temporarily deals massive damage.

Stealth (“Big Time”) Suit

: Reach Level 23 (2 base, 3 landmarks, 4 challenges) Special Ability: Blur Projector – Create a distortion field that can obscure you from non-alerted enemies’ vision.

Spider-Armor Mk. III Suit

: Reach Level 27 (4 crimes, 2 base) Special Ability: Titanium Alloy Plates – Dynamic semi-liquid smart metal plates crystalizes to reflect all bullets, except for sniper rounds, back at shooters.

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

: Reach Level 29 (4 research, 2 base, 2 crime) Special Ability: Low Gravity – Decrease gravity while in the air.

Iron Spider Suit (Infinity War)

: Reach Level 31 (4 crimes, 3 bases, 3 challenges) Special Ability: Iron Arms – Wreak havoc with four artificial arms made from rapidly grown mono-atomic iron alloy crystal.

Velocity Suit

: Reach Level 33 (4 challenges, 2 backpacks, 2 landmarks) Special Ability: Blitz – Micro-gyros allow for faster sprinting, and real-time momentum-transfer knocks down enemies.

Spider-Armor Mk. IV Suit

: Reach Level 35. (4 challenges, 4 base, 3 landmarks) Special Ability: Defense Shield – Experimental magnetic weave generates an energy shield that temporarily absorbs all damage.

Spirit Spider

: Reach Level 37 (6 crimes, 6 challenges, 6 base) Special Ability: Spirit Fire – Channels unstable waves of damaging ethereal fire from… somewhere.

Spider-Man 2099 White Suit

: Reach Level 39 (4 challenge, 4 base, 4 crime) Special Ability: Concussion Strike – Ventilated concussive technology temporarily sends enemies flying with every attack.

Vintage Comic Book Suit (Cell-Shaded)

: Reach Level 41 (4 challenge, 4 crime, 4 backpack) Special Ability: Quips – Insult your enemies’ pride.

Last Stand Suit

: Reach Level 45 (20 crimes) Special Ability: Unrelenting Fury – Enemies cannot block or interrupt your attacks, even if they have shields.

Anti-Ock Suit