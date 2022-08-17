When you are making your way through the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, there is a trophy that you can easily miss in one of the later missions of the game. This is the Competitive Spirit Trophy which will task players with beating Phin in the rocket launch mini-game found in a specific mission. This isn’t too hard but you will need to know where to find this mini-game in order to actually win at it. This guide will show players how to get the Competitive Spirit trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How To Get The Competitive Spirit Trophy In Spider-Man: Miles Morales

You will need to make your way through the main campaign to reach the “Like Real Scientists” mission found late in the game. This will be the penultimate level of the game’s campaign. You will be infiltrating the Oscorp Science Center. When you are inside, you will eventually enter a flashback to when Miles visited the building with Phin. Progress through the flashback until you reach the space exhibit.

Head to the left side of the room to find a display with two rockets. You can interact with the exhibit, which will start a QuickTime event where you need to mash Square as fast as possible to race Phin to the top. If you are able to reach the top before Phin, you will unlock the Competitive Spirit trophy.

If you happen to miss this mini-game, don’t worry. You can go over to the “Missions” tab in the game’s menu and select the mission to replay it. You will need to redo the puzzle to get into the Science Center but once inside you can go through the flashback and reach the rocket race.

