While swinging through the immaculate recreation of New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, there is a lot of side content that can be explored. From paying respects to the late great Stan Lee to clearing out criminal hideouts, there is a wide range of stuff to do as Spider-Man. One seemingly innocuous thing you can do is find a derelict boat that is tied to the trophy “I’m on a Boat,” a reference to the song of the same name by The Lonely Island. This is a very straightforward trophy to unlock with the only real challenge being that you need to know where to find the boat in question. This guide will show players how to get the I’m On a Boat trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How To Get The I’m On a Boat Trophy In Spider-Man: Miles Morales

This is an achievement that you can get as soon as the open world opens up to you after completing the first few of the game’s main campaign missions. Once you are free to swing around the city, you are going to want to read to the southeast area of the map. You are going to need to swing over to a boat that is floating in the water along the southern part of the Chinatown region on the map.

Head to the area marked on the map in the first image below to find the derelict boat floating in the water just off the coast. You will need to swing or zip over to the boat because you are unable to swim over to it. Once you are on the boat, the task will be completed and you will unlock the trophy.

