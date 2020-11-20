Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Where To Find The Stan Lee Statue & Davis’s Grave | Trophy Locations Guide

Legends might pass, but they’re never forgotten. At the very least, they’re remembered in Spider-Man: Miles Morales — you’ll find two dedications to past heroes both real and fictional. Below you’ll find map locations and explanations for these two New York landmark-related Easter eggs. One of them is for Stan Lee, who really needs no introduction, and Miles Morales’s late father Jefferson Davis.

They’re not-so-easy to find on your own. The Manhattan Island is a huge place that’s already packed with memorable sites like Avenger’s Tower. These two spots are a lot harder to see when you’re zipping around town at 200 mph. We’ve got the locations marked on the map below. Find them for a fond memory and two hard-to-earn trophies.

There are two landmarks you can visit to earn a quick trophy — a statue for Marvel legend Stan Lee, and the grave of Jefferson Davis, Miles Morales’s father.





You’ll find Stan Lee’s statue in the Upper West Side, outside a restaurant called Mick’s Diner — this is the same place where Peter Parker encountered the Stan Lee cameo in the original game. The plaque reads:

Dedicate with love to the man who nourished the hearts, minds, and souls of True Believers everywhere. Excelsior!

Interact with the plaque under the statue to earn the “Best Fries In Town” trophy.





Jefferson Davis’s grave is located in the part, in the northwest of Harlem. You’ll find the grave in the cemetery to the northwest of the church. Approach and press [Triangle] to pay your respects and earn the “Never Give Up” trophy.

Jefferson Davis is Miles Morales’s father — a cop that died during the initial big attack by the Inner Demons gang lead by Mr. Negative in the original game.

