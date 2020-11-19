Capcom Ransomware Hack May Have Leaked Unannounced Projects

It wasn’t long ago that we got word of Capcom being a target of a ransomware attack. These ransomware hacks are usually done in hopes of money through different digital forms such as bitcoin. However, some companies opt to not pay and as a result, there is usually a dump of goods online. Some content is released to prove the legitimacy of the attack. Now a new dump of projects coming out is circulating online from apparently this recent ransomware hack.

There was a ransomware attack against Ubisoft not long ago in which the group demanded money. This eventually leads to the source code leak of Watch Dogs Legion online. However, a new leak has come out this time regarding Capcom. If you recall, the attack against the company was said to include different documents and employee information. What wasn’t taken is anything directly connected to the customers. While we don’t know what all was supposedly taken and an investigation currently ongoing, we do have a list of projects that Capcom has in the works.

This list is circulating online but it’s suggesting that From 2021 through 2024 there are several video game titles being developed. Again, we can’t say these games are legit in development or not, but here is the list that is being shared online.

MH Stories 2

DGS 12

SHIELD

RESIDENT EVIL OUTRAGE

REGOLITH

“Indies 2”

“Indies 2 port”

Dragon’s Dogma 2

STREET FIGHTER 6

ROCKMAN MATCH

RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE

ONIMUSHA NEW WORK

MH NS G

SHIELD G

Monster Hunter 6

BIOHAZARD APOCALYPSE

CAPTAIN COMMANDO

SSF6

NEW C

FINAL FIGHT REMAKE

POWER STONE REMAKE

NEW B

Ultra SF6

Resident Evil Hank

Again, these are just a list being shared online and nothing is confirmed. But if this is a legit list of projects in development over at Capcom then this should be a pretty eventful few years for Resident Evil fans. Most of these titles are likely temporary project names such as Resident Evil Hank. However, for now, we’ll have to list this as a rumor.

Source: Resetera