Cyberpunk 2077 Wiki | Free Legendary Gear, Iconic Weapon Locations, Easter Eggs & More

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough launch week, but with every update this game is improving — and we’re all still playing it. While it isn’t as expansive as some early trailers lead us to believe, there’s still a lot to discover in Night City.

From different endings to Iconic weapons, we’ve tackled just about everything big and important in Cyberpunk 2077. To help you keep track of it all (and maybe discover something you didn’t know) we’re collecting all of our guides articles in one easy-to-browse location. You’ll find like-minded links for each subject below — and we’ll add more in the future.

General Guides

Romance & Side Jobs

Builds, Perks & Powerful Combos

Iconic Weapons

Useful Item Locations

Easter Eggs

Secrets & Endings