Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get All Sunstone Fragments | Village Quest Guide

What you need to know about one of the most annoying quests in Dreamlight Valley.

One of the most annoying quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires players to login at specific times of the day to collect Sunstone Fragments. Most adult players shouldn’t have a problem collecting the Dusk Fragments — they’re available at night — or even the Midday Fragments. The trickiest is the Morning Fragment, also known as the Dawn Sunstone Fragment. While doing quests for Mother Gothel, you’ll eventually reach Level 10 and begin restoring Sunstones. This quest involves collecting Sunstones at specific times of the day, then planting and watering them in very specific spots on the map.

It is incredibly important that you don’t skip steps. You must read the quest log carefully and complete each step exactly as it is written — this quest has a problem with bugging out. Many players are completely unable to finish the quest due to bugged fragments. Even after planting a fragment, some players aren’t able to collect them. We’ll offer a few simple solutions and steps to help if you’re stuck on this quest.

How To Get All Sunstone Fragments

Sunstone Fragments are found during the “The Sunstone Fragments” quest for Mother Gothel late in her quests. This quest challenges you to find three Sunstone Fragments — they’re found at different times of day, and in different realms.

Fragment #1 : Search Sunlit Plateau in the Morning .

: Search in the . Fragment #2 : Search Glade of Trust in the Midday .

: Search in the . Fragment #3: Search Forest of Valor at Night.

You can quickly scan each area using the furniture customization menu. With a bird’s eye view, finding where these fragments spawn is much easier. The tricky part is finding them at the right times.

Each fragment only spawns at a specific time of day, and it isn’t totally clear when that is. Here are the official times these fragments will appear in each area.

Fragment #1 : Morning Fragment — Spawns 12:00 AM – 10:00 AM.

: Morning Fragment — Spawns 12:00 AM – 10:00 AM. Fragment #2 : Midday Fragment — Spawns 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

: Midday Fragment — Spawns 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM Fragment #3: Night Fragment — Spawns 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

For most of us, the Morning Fragment is probably the trickiest to collect. You might assume it is only available between 5:00 AM and 10:00 AM, but it actually becomes available immediately after midnight. That makes it so much easier to collect for night owls. It also means it is available for the longest period in the day and seems to be available all the way until 10:00 AM. And also be aware of daylight savings — your morning may end at 9:00 AM for the purposes of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

This isn’t the only tricky step of this quest. You’ll also have to plant and grow them. If you’re wondering why your fragments haven’t fully grown yet, be aware of these steps.

After Planting Your Fragments | Tips To Keep In Mind After planting a fragment, it needs to be watered twice . Make sure you water the growing plant twice, even if it doesn’t look like it needs water. The growth cycle can take up to 24 hours . Anything past that, and you may be bugged. If it does seem to take longer, it may be because you need to water the plant again. Remember to water a second time, even if the plant doesn’t appear like it needs water. Do it anyway!



This is a finicky quest that’s extremely buggy. Hopefully fixes will come soon to smooth out the experience and make this late-game quest easier to complete — and give us a whole lot fewer headaches.